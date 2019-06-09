Sierra Foothills PSPS Update: Power Restored to Nearly All Impacted Customers in Butte and Yuba Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has restored power for nearly
all customers located in areas of Butte and Yuba Counties impacted by
the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in the Sierra Foothills. Since
Sunday morning, PG&E has patrolled approximately 800 miles of overhead
power lines and restored nearly all 21,000 customers. During
inspections, crews found instances of damage to de-energized equipment
caused by the extreme weather event and are making necessary repairs.
Sierra Foothills PSPS Event
PG&E had proactively turned off power for safety to nearly 21,000
customers at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. PG&E crews have
completed safety patrols and inspections of approximately 800 miles of
electric infrastructure in the impacted areas and restored electric
service to all customers who could receive power. With power restored,
the Oroville Community Resource Center will not reopen on June 10, 2019.
On Friday, June 7, PG&E notified 27,000 customers across five counties
of a potential PSPS. Overnight on Saturday, PG&E meteorologists
continued to monitor the weather in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer
Counties, and as weather conditions improved, determined that a PSPS was
no longer necessary for those areas.
North Bay PSPS Event
PG&E had proactively turned off power for safety to approximately 1,700
customers in Napa, Solano and Yolo Counties early Saturday morning. Once
the extreme weather event in this area concluded, PG&E crews conducted
safety patrols and inspections and completed restoration to all affected
customers by Saturday evening.
“We know how much our customers rely on electric service and appreciate
the communities’ understanding as we turned power off in the interest of
safety during extreme weather conditions this weekend. We ask that all
our customers use this event as a reminder to revisit their emergency
plans and build or restock their emergency kits to prepare for potential
power outages during wildfire season,” said Michael Lewis, senior vice
president of Electric Operations, PG&E.
How our customers can prepare
As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:
-
Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts
or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will
use this information to alert customers through automated calls,
texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public
Safety Power Shutoff.
-
Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or
devices that need power.
-
Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of
emergency numbers.
-
Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries,
first aid supplies and cash.
-
Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and
pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are
available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.
While customers in high fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected
by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event, any of PG&E’s more than 5
million electric customers could have their power shut off because the
energy system relies on power lines working together to provide
electricity across cities, counties and regions.
Customers can access a live outage map at pge.com/outages
and learn more about the latest updates on Public Safety Power Shutoff
at pge.com/pspsupdates.
