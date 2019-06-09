Log in
Sierra Foothills Update: PG&E is Conducting Safety Inspections for Re-Energization in Butte and Yuba Counties

06/09/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews are conducting safety patrols and inspections in the Sierra Foothills, where the company proactively turned off power for safety to approximately 20,500 customers in Butte and Yuba counties. Approximately 260 personnel must inspect approximately 800 miles of transmission and distribution lines as part of the restoration process, the equivalent distance from San Francisco to Seattle, WA. Approximately 6,000 customers have had energy restored thus far. Inspections will take place during daylight hours and PG&E expects to be able to restore power to these customers within 24 to 48 hours.

On Friday, PG&E notified 27,000 customers across five counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Overnight on Saturday, PG&E meteorologists continued to monitor the weather in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer Counties, and as weather conditions improved, determined that a PSPS was no longer necessary for those areas.

In Butte County, the company opened a Community Resource Center to support customers impacted by the power shutoff. The center provides restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers. The center is open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and is located at:

Oroville Community Resource Center: Harrison Stadium
1674 3rd Avenue
Oroville, CA 95965

“Now that this wave of extreme weather in the Sierra Foothills has passed, our crews are in the process of inspecting the power lines and equipment to ensure it is safe to restore power. We appreciate our customers’ and the public’s patience as we work through this important safety step in the restoration process,” said Michael Lewis, senior vice president of Electric Operations, PG&E.

When weather conditions indicate that a PSPS may be necessary, PG&E makes every effort to notify customers in advance that their power may be turned off for safety. While customers in high fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected by a PSPS, any of PG&E’s more than 5 million electric customers could have their power shut off because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

Customers can access a live outage map at pge.com/outages and learn more about the latest updates on Public Safety Power Shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 24,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page


© Business Wire 2019
