Sierra Foothills Update: PG&E to Proactively Shut off Power for Safety in Butte and Yuba Counties, Continues to Evaluate Weather in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is proactively shutting off the
power for safety in Butte and Yuba counties this evening. Due to more
favorable weather changes in other parts of the region, PG&E will
continue to evaluate weather conditions for a Public Safety Power
Shutoff in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties. PG&E meteorologists
will continue to monitor the weather overnight and PG&E will de-energize
customers in some parts of these counties if necessary.
For areas impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff, the company will
open two Community Resource Centers on Sunday, June 9 at 8:00 a.m. to
support customers across counties impacted by the proactive power
shutoff in the Sierra Foothills. The centers will provide restrooms,
bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating
for up to 100 customers each. The centers are located at:
Grass Valley Community Resource Center: Sierra College
250
Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Oroville Community Resource Center: Harrison Stadium
1674 3rd
Avenue
Oroville, CA 95965
The Public Safety Power Shutoff event in portions of the Sierra
Foothills began Saturday, June 8 at approximately 9:00 p.m. and impacts
about 16,000 customers in portions of Butte and Yuba Counties. Forecasts
for the extreme weather conditions are expected to last through late
morning on Sunday, June 9. PG&E will continue to monitor the weather
conditions in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties, and may still
de-energize lines there overnight if necessary.
“Our most important responsibly is the safety of our customers and
communities. We are providing those impacted by the shutoff event with
these support resources located in key locations. We ask that people
look out for their neighbors, elderly and anyone with special needs who
might need to use these community resource centers,” said Michael Lewis,
senior vice president of Electric Operations, PG&E.
Customers can access a live outage map at pge.com/outages
and learn more about the latest updates on Public Safety Power Shutoff
at pge.com/pspsupdates.
PG&E is working directly with CAL FIRE, Cal OES, and other state and
local agencies for this safety event.
All Customers Restored After North Bay Event
Power restoration is complete for all customers located in areas of
Napa, Solano and Yolo Counties impacted by the Public Safety Power
Shutoff in the North Bay. PG&E had proactively turned off power for
safety to approximately 1,600 customers at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday. PG&E
crews completed safety patrols, inspections and repairs of electric
infrastructure in the impacted areas and restored power this evening.
