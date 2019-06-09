Sierra Foothills Update: PG&E to Proactively Shut off Power for Safety in Butte and Yuba Counties, Continues to Evaluate Weather in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer Counties; North Bay PSPS Update: Power Restored to All Impacted Customers

Release Date: June 08, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is proactively shutting off the power for safety in Butte and Yuba counties this evening. Due to more favorable weather changes in other parts of the region, PG&E will continue to evaluate weather conditions for a Public Safety Power Shutoff in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties. PG&E meteorologists will continue to monitor the weather overnight and PG&E will de-energize customers in some parts of these counties if necessary.

For areas impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff, the company will open two Community Resource Centers on Sunday, June 9 at 8:00 a.m. to support customers across counties impacted by the proactive power shutoff in the Sierra Foothills. The centers will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers each. The centers are located at:

Grass Valley Community Resource Center: Sierra College

250 Sierra College Drive

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Oroville Community Resource Center: Harrison Stadium

1674 3rd Avenue

Oroville, CA 95965

The Public Safety Power Shutoff event in portions of the Sierra Foothills began Saturday, June 8 at approximately 9:00 p.m. and impacts about 16,000 customers in portions of Butte and Yuba Counties. Forecasts for the extreme weather conditions are expected to last through late morning on Sunday, June 9. PG&E will continue to monitor the weather conditions in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties, and may still de-energize lines there overnight if necessary.

'Our most important responsibly is the safety of our customers and communities. We are providing those impacted by the shutoff event with these support resources located in key locations. We ask that people look out for their neighbors, elderly and anyone with special needs who might need to use these community resource centers,' said Michael Lewis, senior vice president of Electric Operations, PG&E.

Customers can access a live outage map at pge.com/outages and learn more about the latest updates on Public Safety Power Shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates. PG&E is working directly with CAL FIRE, Cal OES, and other state and local agencies for this safety event.

All Customers Restored After North Bay Event

Power restoration is complete for all customers located in areas of Napa, Solano and Yolo Counties impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff in the North Bay. PG&E had proactively turned off power for safety to approximately 1,600 customers at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday. PG&E crews completed safety patrols, inspections and repairs of electric infrastructure in the impacted areas and restored power this evening.

