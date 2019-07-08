Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: BARRERA RICHARD R

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Barrera Richard R PG&E Corp [ PCG ] __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O PG&E CORPORATION, 77 7/5/2019 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Phantom Stock (1) 7/5/2019 A 1548.88 (2) (3) (3) Common 1548.88 $21.79 1548.88 D Stock

1 for 1 Phantom stock acquired upon deferral of compensation under the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors, exempt under Rule 16b-3(d). Phantom stock is payable in accordance with the terms of the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors.

Barrera Richard R

C/O PG&E CORPORATION, 77 BEALE ST. X

P.O. BOX 770000

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

Signatures /s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Richard R. Barrera (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC) 7/8/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

