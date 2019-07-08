Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: BUCKMAN FREDERICK W
0
07/08/2019
FORM 4
BUCKMAN FREDERICK W
PG&E Corp [ PCG ]
Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
C/O PG&E CORPORATION, 77
7/5/2019
BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177
Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Phantom Stock
(1)
7/5/2019
A
1376.78
(2)
(3)
(3)
Common
1376.78
$21.79
1376.78
D
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
1 for 1
Phantom stock acquired upon deferral of compensation under the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors, exempt under Rule 16b-3(d).
Phantom stock is payable in accordance with the terms of the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
BUCKMAN FREDERICK W
C/O PG&E CORPORATION X 77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177
Signatures
/s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Frederick W. Buckman (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)
7/8/2019
