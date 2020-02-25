Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: JOHNSON WILLIAM D

Explanation of Responses:

Vested performance shares granted under the PG&E Corporation 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan for the performance cycle ended 12/31/2019. Performance shares are payable in shares of PG&E Corporation common stock on a one-for-one basis. These performance shares were awarded in accordance with equity incentive compensation arrangements disclosed in Form 8-Ks dated 4/10/2019 and 6/14/2019.

Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Stock Fund of the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 2/21/20.

On August 14, 2019, the reporting person was granted an option to purchase 800,000 shares of common stock. The option vests in three equal installments and the number of options that the reporting person is entitled to exercise is based on the Compensation Committee's certification of the extent to which certain performance goals have been met for each of the fiscal years ending December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021. These performance-based option awards were made in accordance with equity incentive compensation arrangements disclosed in Form 8-Ks dated 4/10/2019 and 6/14/2019.