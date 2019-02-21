Log in
Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: KANE JULIE

02/21/2019 | 05:55pm EST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Kane Julie

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

PG&E Corp [ PCG ]

(Street)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Common Stock

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

2/19/2019 2/19/2019

A

A

1068

(1)

$0

17663

F

437

D

$17.74

17226

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Vested performance shares granted under the PG&E Corporation 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan for the performance cycle ended 12/31/18. Performance shares are payable in shares of PG&E Corporation common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2)

Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Stock Fund of the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 2/19/19.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Kane Julie

C/O PG&E CORPORATION

77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

SVP, Chief Compliance Officer

Signatures

Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Julie Kane (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)

** Signature of Reporting Person

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

DD

2/21/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 22:54:09 UTC
