Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: LEWIS MICHAEL A

0
08/02/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Lewis Michael A

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

PG&E Corp [ PCG ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

8/1/2019

(Street)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

8/1/2019

D

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

F

336

$18.05

D

2576

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Common Stock

Fund of the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Fund Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 8/1/2019.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Lewis Michael A 77 BEALE ST. P.O. BOX 770000

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

SVP, Elec Ops, PacificGas&Elec

Signatures

/s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Michael A. Lewis (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

8/2/2019

Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 22:09:03 UTC
0
