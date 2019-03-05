Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: LODUCA JANET C.

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Loduca Janet C.

PG&E Corp [ PCG ]

77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000

3/1/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

Common Stock

3/1/2019

D

F

1066

$17.91

D

22573

(1) Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Stock Fund of the

PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 3/1/19.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Loduca Janet C. 77 BEALE ST. P.O. BOX 770000 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177 SVP, Interim General Counsel

/s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Janet C. Loduca (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)

3/5/2019

