PG&E CORPORATION

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.

07/08/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Company:

Year: View:

July 08, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.
July 02, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 27, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 27, 201911-KAnnual Report of Employee Stock Plans
June 24, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 20, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 19, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 12, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: CHRISTOPHER MELVIN J
June 04, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 30, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 22, 2019DEFA14AAdditional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
May 21, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 17, 2019DEF 14AProxy Statement (definitive)
May 14, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.
May 13, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: JOHNSON WILLIAM D
May 09, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 02, 20198-K/AAmended Current report filing
May 02, 201910-QQuarterly Report
May 02, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 01, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: BUCKMAN FREDERICK W

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 23:22:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 386 M
EBIT 2019 3 233 M
Net income 2019 1 337 M
Debt 2019 23 165 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,58x
P/E ratio 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 11 500 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,6  $
Last Close Price 21,7  $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-8.25%11 532
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.73%99 671
ENEL26.88%72 953
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.92%65 291
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.01%62 504
IBERDROLA22.97%61 081
