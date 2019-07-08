|
Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.
07/08/2019 | 07:23pm EDT
July 08, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.
July 02, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 27, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 27, 201911-KAnnual Report of Employee Stock Plans
June 24, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 20, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 19, 20198-KCurrent report filing
June 12, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: CHRISTOPHER MELVIN J
June 04, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 30, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 22, 2019DEFA14AAdditional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
May 21, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 17, 2019DEF 14AProxy Statement (definitive)
May 14, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.
May 13, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: JOHNSON WILLIAM D
May 09, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 02, 20198-K/AAmended Current report filing
May 02, 201910-QQuarterly Report
May 02, 20198-KCurrent report filing
May 01, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: BUCKMAN FREDERICK W
Disclaimer
PG&E Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 23:22:03 UTC
|Sales 2019
|17 386 M
|EBIT 2019
|3 233 M
|Net income 2019
|1 337 M
|Debt 2019
|23 165 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|P/E ratio 2019
|8,58x
|P/E ratio 2020
|5,18x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,99x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,94x
|Capitalization
|11 500 M
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Average target price
21,6 $
|Last Close Price
21,7 $
|Spread / Highest target
51,9%
|Spread / Average Target
-0,53%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-35,6%