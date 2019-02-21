Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: SIMON JOHN R

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SIMON JOHN R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PG&E Corp [ PCG ]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177
(City)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
(State)
(Zip)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
Common Stock Common Stock
Common Stock
2/19/2019 2/19/2019
A
A
$0
(1)
F
916
D
$17.74
37955.42
2/19/2019
GV
1753
D
$0
36202.42
(2)
2/19/2019
GV
1753
A
$0
28129
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Vested performance shares granted under the PG&E Corporation 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan for the performance cycle ended 12/31/18. Performance shares are payable in shares of PG&E Corporation common stock on a one-for-one basis.
-
(2) Includes 160.39 Special Incentive Stock Ownership Premiums (SISOPs) (phantom stock) awarded pursuant to the PG&E Corporation Executive Stock Ownership Program. SISOPs vest three years after the date of grant subject to accelerated vesting upon certain events. Unvested SISOPs are subject to forfeiture if certain stock ownership targets are not met. Vested SISOPs are automatically payable in an equal number of shares following termination of employment.
-
(3) Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Stock Fund of the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 2/19/19.
Reporting Owners
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
DDDIHeld by Simon Family Trust
Other
Signatures /s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for John R. Simon (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)
** Signature of Reporting Person
2/21/2019
Date
