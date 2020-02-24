Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: SIMON JOHN R

Includes 160.39 Special Incentive Stock Ownership Premiums (SISOPs) (phantom stock) awarded pursuant to the PG&E Corporation Executive Stock Ownership Program. SISOPs vest three years after the date of grant subject to accelerated vesting upon certain events. Unvested SISOPs are subject to forfeiture if certain stock ownership targets are not met. Vested SISOPs are automatically payable in an equal number of shares following termination of employment.