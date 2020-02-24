Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: SIMON JOHN R

Vested performance shares granted under the PG&E Corporation 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan for the performance cycle ended 12/31/19. Performance shares are payable in shares of PG&E Corporation common stock on a one-for-one basis.
Includes 160.39 Special Incentive Stock Ownership Premiums (SISOPs) (phantom stock) awarded pursuant to the PG&E Corporation Executive Stock Ownership Program. SISOPs vest three years after the date of grant subject to accelerated vesting upon certain events. Unvested SISOPs are subject to forfeiture if certain stock ownership targets are not met. Vested SISOPs are automatically payable in an equal number of shares following termination of employment.
Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Stock Fund of the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 2/20/20.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
SIMON JOHN R
PG&E CORPORATION
EVP, Law, Strategy and Policy
77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177
Signatures
/s/ Linda Y. H. Cheng, attorney-in-fact for John R. Simon (signed power of attorney on file with SEC)
**Signature of Reporting Person
2/24/2020
Date
