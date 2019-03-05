Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: SOTO JESUS JR.

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Soto Jesus Jr.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PG&E Corp [ PCG ]
77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
3/1/2019
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177
Common Stock
3/1/2019
2427
$17.91
49263
(1) Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Common Stock Fund in the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Fund Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 3/1/2019.
Reporting Owners
Soto Jesus Jr. 77 BEALE ST. P.O. BOX 770000
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177
SVP GasOps, Pacific Gas & Elec
/s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Jes?s Soto, Jr. (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)
3/5/2019
