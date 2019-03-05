Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: SOTO JESUS JR.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:30pm EST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Soto Jesus Jr.

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

PG&E Corp [ PCG ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

3/1/2019

(Street)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

3/1/2019

D

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

F

2427

$17.91

D

49263

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Common Stock Fund in the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Fund Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance as of 3/1/2019.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Soto Jesus Jr. 77 BEALE ST. P.O. BOX 770000

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

SVP GasOps, Pacific Gas & Elec

Signatures

/s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Jes?s Soto, Jr. (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

3/5/2019

Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 23:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
06:35pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Thomason david s.
PU
06:35pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Wells jason p.
PU
06:30pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Soto jesus jr.
PU
06:25pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Mistry dinyar b
PU
06:20pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Simon john r
PU
06:10pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Kane julie
PU
06:10pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Loduca janet c.
PU
06:10pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : Malnight steven e.
PU
02:31pPG&E : Urges Customers to Prepare as Another Winter Storm Heads to Northern Cali..
BU
09:32aPG&E : Option-trading opportunities on Apple, Amarin Corporation, Facebook, JD.c..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 874 M
EBIT 2019 3 393 M
Net income 2019 2 068 M
Debt 2019 21 404 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,80
P/E ratio 2020 4,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 9 449 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,7 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-24.59%9 449
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.15%65 089
DOMINION ENERGY4.66%59 781
IBERDROLA4.19%53 869
SOUTHERN COMPANY13.80%51 708
EXELON CORPORATION7.43%47 071
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.