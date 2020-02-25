Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: VESEY ANDREW

Vested performance shares granted under the PG&E Corporation 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan for the performance cycle ended 12/31/2019. Performance shares are payable in shares of PG&E Corporation common stock on a one-for-one basis. These performance shares were awarded in accordance with equity incentive compensation arrangements disclosed in Form 8-K dated 9/26/2019.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% OwnerOfficer
Other
Vesey Andrew
77 BEALE ST.CEO & Pres, Pacific Gas & Elec
P.O. BOX 770000
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177
Signatures
/s/ Linda Y. H. Cheng, attorney-in-fact for Andrew M. Vesey (signed power of attorney on file with SEC)
**Signature of Reporting Person
2/25/2020
Date
