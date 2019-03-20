Log in
Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership Reported by: WELLS JASON P.

0
03/20/2019

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Wells Jason P.

PG&E Corp [ PCG ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

3/13/2019

D

GV

14365

$0

22250

D

Common Stock

3/13/2019

GV

14365

A

$0

38326

IWells/Koehler Family TrustCommon Stock

2053.87

(1)

I

Held By Trustee of PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Stock Fund of the

PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investments component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balance at 3/13/2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Wells Jason P.

C/O PG&E CORPORATION

77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

SVP and CFO

Signatures

/s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Jason P. Wells (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)

3/20/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 23:59:01 UTC
