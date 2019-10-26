UPDATE: Potential PSPS Impact Zone Expands by 90,000 Customers
10/26/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
Total Projected Impact Now 940,000 Customers Across 36 Counties Beginning Saturday Afternoon
Customers Encouraged to Use Online Address Look-up Tool to Confirm If They Will Be Impacted
Historic Wind Event Forecast to Cause Dangerous Conditions Until Midday Monday
Due to weather forecasts indicating potential for a historic wind event this weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting approximately 940,000 customers—an increase of about 90,000 from previous estimates—in portions of 36 counties. Widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to begin impacting the service area today between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and through midday Monday.
As this weather system sweeps from north to south over a period of two to three days, PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary as well.
Customers are encouraged to visit www.pge.com/eventmaps and use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.
Power Will Be Turned Off in Phases
The PSPS will occur in six phases, times may change (earlier or later) dependent on weather. The first phase will begin about 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Customer impacts will include these counties: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.
The second phase will occur around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in the following counties: Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.
Phase three will begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.
Phase four will begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne.
Phase five begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Humboldt, Mendocino (north) and Trinity.
The sixth and final phase is scheduled to begin 10 a.m., Sunday, October 27, impacting customers in Kern County.
The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions.
OCTOBER 26 PSPS EVENT
The times below are estimates and may change (earlier or later) dependent on weather.
PHASE
TIME/DATE
COUNTIES
1
2 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26
Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Yuba
2
4 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26
Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo
3
5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26
Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus
4
5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26
Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne
5
5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26
Humboldt, Mendocino (north), Trinity
6
10 A.M. Sunday, Oct. 27
Kern
"This wind event is forecast to be the most serious weather situation that Northern and Central California has experienced in recent memory. We understand the widespread impacts this Public Safety Power Shutoff will have across Northern and Central California. We would only take this decision for one reason – to help reduce catastrophic wildfire risk to our customers and communities. There is no compromising the safety of our customers, which is our most important responsibility," said Michael Lewis, PG&E's senior vice president of Electric Operations.
Customer Notifications and Impact
In most cases, the company has notified potentially impacted customers at 48 hours, 24 hours and just before the de-energization. However, customers not impacted by the PSPS, including those not within high fire-risk areas, may experience power outages due to PG&E equipment damaged during this major wind event. Those customers will not be notified in advance.
It is very possible customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location. This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.
The impacted counties, cities and communities are listed below. Customers can go to pge.com/pspsupdates to look up individual addresses to see if they are impacted by this event.
County
Customers
Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted
Alameda
Total: 57,002
Medical Baseline: 1,297
Albany, Berkeley, Castro Valley
Dublin, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore
Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Sunol
Alpine
Total: 66
Medical Baseline: 0
Bear Valley
Amador
Total: 19,909
Medical Baseline: 974
Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Ione, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano
Butte
Total: 19,151
Medical Baseline: 1,398
Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill
Calaveras
Total: 30,819
Medical Baseline: 1,398
Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Burson, Camp Connell, Campo Seco, Copperopolis, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Tamarack, Vallecito, Valley Springs, Wallace, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville
Colusa
Total: 64
Medical Baseline: 2
Arbuckle, Maxwell, Sites, Williams
Contra Costa
Total: 48,058
Medical Baseline: 1,584
Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon, Walnut Creek
El Dorado
Total: 56,643
Medical Baseline: 2,774
Cameron Park, Camino, Cold Springs, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown
Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges
Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs
Marin
Total: 118,535
Medical Baseline: 2,084
Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Inverness, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Quentin, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tomales, Woodacre
Mariposa
Total: 809
Medical Baseline: 42
Coulterville, Greeley Hill
Mendocino
Total: 38,433
Medical Baseline: 1,342
Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Calpella, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Unincorporated Areas of Ukiah, Westport, Unincorporated Areas of Willits, Yorkville
Monterey
Total: 9,987
Medical Baseline: 251
Aromas, Greenfield, Gonzales, Salinas, Soledad
Napa
Total: 17,878
Medical Baseline: 498
American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville
Nevada
Total: 43,211
Medical Baseline: 1,822
Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Smartsville, Soda Springs, Washington
Belmont, Burlingame, Daly City, El Granada, Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montara, Moss Beach, Pacifica, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Gregorio, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Woodside, Unincorporated Communities in Southwest San Mateo County
Santa Clara
Total: 27,094
Medical Baseline: 823
Coyote, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Redwood Estates, San Jose, San Martin, Saratoga
Santa Cruz
Total: 44,942
Medical Baseline: 2,095
Aptos, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Capitola, Corralitos, Davenport, Felton, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Mount Hermon, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Watsonville
Shasta
Total: 28,403
Medical Baseline: 1,659
Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Ono, Palo Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shasta Lake, Shingletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore
Sierra
Total: 1,159
Medical Baseline: 14
Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City
Siskiyou
Total: 51
Medical Baseline: 0
Somes Bar
Solano
Total: 25,524
Medical Baseline: 1,158
Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Vallejo
Sonoma
Total: 95,647
Medical Baseline: 2,941
Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Freestone, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Larkfield, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Stewarts Point, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor
Stanislaus
Total: 163
Medical Baseline: 2
Knights Ferry, Oakdale, Patterson
Tehama
Total: 19,238
Medical Baseline: 1,218
Corning, Flournoy, Gerber, Los Molinos, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Proberta, Red Bluff, Tehama, Vina
Trinity
Total: 1,046
Medical Baseline: 39
Burnt Ranch, Del Loma, Hawkins Bar, Platina, Salyer, Zenia
Tuolumne
Total: 33,776
Medical Baseline: 1,790
Big Oak Flat, Chinese Camp, Columbia, Groveland, Jamestown, Long Barn, Mi-Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Sonora, Soulsbyville, Strawberry, Tuolumne, Twain Harte
Yolo
Total: 530
Medical Baseline: 15
Brooks, Capay, Esparto, Guinda, Rumsey, Winters
Yuba
Total: 5,502
Medical Baseline: 313
Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland
Estimated Time of Restoration
Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful to hit California in decades, with widespread dry northeast winds between 45-60 mph and peak gusts of 60-70 mph in the higher elevations.
Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread. The fire risk is even higher because vegetation on the ground has been dried out by recent wind events.
Before restoring power, PG&E must inspect its equipment for damage and make any necessary repairs. That process cannot begin until the severe weather event has subsided.
Given the prolonged period during which the wind event will unfold, and the large number of power line miles that will need to be inspected before restoration, customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage of at least two days once the severe weather has passed.
PG&E will work with state and local agencies to provide updated restoration timelines following the conclusion of the severe weather event.
Customer Resources
PG&E is opening 56 Community Resource Centers in areas where power will be shut off, and we are looking to add more. These centers will remain open in impacted areas throughout the PSPS to provide water, phone charging stations, air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people and restrooms. To view the current list, click here.
During the PSPS, customers in impacted areas will not be billed. PG&E has paused disconnection and collection activities in these areas.
Update your contact information by calling 1-866-743-6589. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, before and during a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.
While customers in high fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event, any of PG&E's more than five million electric customers could have their power shut off for safety because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.
