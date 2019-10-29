Wildfires Send PG&E Bonds and Shares Plummeting -- WSJ

By Matt Wirz

PG&E Corp.'s bond and stock prices dropped sharply Monday amid mounting concerns about the bankrupt electric utility's potential liability related to the Kincade Fire burning in Northern California.

The selloff, which began Friday as the Kincade fire spread, hit bonds hardest Monday, reflecting concerns that bondholders might not recover the full value of their claims in the bankruptcy.

PG&E filed a public report Thursday stating it became aware of a broken wire on one of its transmission lines in the area seven minutes before the Kincade fire began.

PG&E's $3 billion bond due 2034 fell to 91 cents on the dollar from around 106 on Friday, according to data from MarketAxess, representing a roughly $450 million of paper losses for holders of that security alone. The company has more than a dozen bonds outstanding and about $1.65 billion changed hands Monday.

The utility's stock dropped another 24% Monday, bringing its total decline to about 50% over the past week.

The larger the damage claims against the company, the less value will be available to distribute between bondholders and shareholders when the company comes out of bankruptcy court protection.

A trio of hedge funds -- Abrams Capital Management LP, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Redwood Capital Management LLC -- own a large stake in PG&E stock. Funds that own PG&E bonds include Elliott Management Corp., Apollo Global Management LLC and Pacific Investment Management Co.

Investors are concerned because PG&E would be mostly responsible for wildfire claims that arise before it emerges from bankruptcy. Payment for postbankruptcy claims could be shared through a statewide wildfire fund that is being set up to help shore up the finances of Californian utilities.

