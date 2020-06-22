Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
CR no 18/2020 on 22.06.2020 16:39 Draft resolution for the Ordinary General Meeting on June 26, 2020

06/22/2020

With reference to the current report 16/2020 of June 5, 2020, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (the 'Company') encloses to this report a draft resolution concerning changes in the Company's Statutes, submitted by the shareholder - State Treasury.

Legal ground: § 19 section 1 p. 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state. (Dziennik Ustaw of 2018, item 757).

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 14:56:02 UTC
