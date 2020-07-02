CR no 20/2020 on 02.07.2020 15:10 Shareholders holding at least 5% of votes on the Ordinary General Meeting of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. on June 26, 2020

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (the 'Company') hereby informs about the shareholders possessing at least 5% of votes on the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, which was held on June 26, 2020:

1. The State Treasury - 1 072 984 098 votes from possessed shares, which accounted for 76.17% of votes on this General Meeting and 57.39% of total votes.

2. Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny (Open Pension Fund) - 71 200 000 votes from possessed shares, which accounted for 5.05% of votes on this General Meeting and 3.81% of total votes.

Legal ground: Art. 70 point 3 of the Act on public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading, and public companies (Dziennik Ustaw 2009, no 185 item 1439 as amended).