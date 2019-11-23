Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA    PGEP   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

(PGEP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CR no 21/2019 on 31.05.2019 11:23 Commissioning of unit 5 in Opole Power Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:09am EDT

With reference to the current report 25/2018 and prior no. 5/2018 and 47/2017, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE', the 'Company') notifies that on May 30, 2019 PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna S.A., the subsidiary of PGE, obtained the concession to produce electricity in the unit 5 in Opole Power Plant and on May 31, 2019 issued the certificate of completion of the investment and the above mentioned unit was handed over and placed into service.

Thereby, unit no. 5 was commissioned before the date (June 15, 2019) scheduled in the annex concluded, about which the Company informed in the report no. 25/2018.

The commissioning date of unit 6 remains intact, i.e. September 30, 2019 - in line with earlier estimates.

Unit no. 5 is a part of the agreement for construction of units 5 and 6 in Opole Power Plant being realized by the General Contractor (consortium formed by companies: Polimex-Mostostal S.A., Mostostal Warszawa S.A. and Rafako S.A.) and GE Power, which is the general designer and consortium leader managing the contract execution.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
06:09aCR NO 21/2019 ON 31.05.2019 11 : 23 Commissioning of unit 5 in Opole Power Plant
PU
05/29CR NO 20/2019 ON 29.05.2019 17 : 41 Response to the shareholder's questions aske..
PU
05/28PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Managements Board report on activities of PGE Ca..
PU
05/28PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Quarterly financial report for the the 3-month p..
PU
05/28PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Analysts kit - Q1 2019 Results
PU
05/21CR NO 19/2019 ON 21.05.2019 15 : 47 Shareholders holding at least 5% of votes on..
PU
05/16PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Opole Unit 6 starts delivering up to 900 MW of p..
AQ
05/14PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Opole Unit 6 Begins to Deliver up to 900 MW of P..
AQ
05/06PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Report on PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.'s e..
PU
05/06PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Presentation - preliminary results for Q1 2019
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 31 601 M
EBIT 2019 3 427 M
Net income 2019 2 465 M
Debt 2019 10 218 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,46
P/E ratio 2020 6,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 16 903 M
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,8  PLN
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA-9.60%4 386
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.45%95 174
ENEL11.80%63 837
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.89%62 474
IBERDROLA19.95%61 279
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.26%60 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About