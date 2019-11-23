CR no 21/2019 on 31.05.2019 11:23 Commissioning of unit 5 in Opole Power Plant

With reference to the current report 25/2018 and prior no. 5/2018 and 47/2017, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE', the 'Company') notifies that on May 30, 2019 PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna S.A., the subsidiary of PGE, obtained the concession to produce electricity in the unit 5 in Opole Power Plant and on May 31, 2019 issued the certificate of completion of the investment and the above mentioned unit was handed over and placed into service.

Thereby, unit no. 5 was commissioned before the date (June 15, 2019) scheduled in the annex concluded, about which the Company informed in the report no. 25/2018.

The commissioning date of unit 6 remains intact, i.e. September 30, 2019 - in line with earlier estimates.

Unit no. 5 is a part of the agreement for construction of units 5 and 6 in Opole Power Plant being realized by the General Contractor (consortium formed by companies: Polimex-Mostostal S.A., Mostostal Warszawa S.A. and Rafako S.A.) and GE Power, which is the general designer and consortium leader managing the contract execution.