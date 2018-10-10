Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA (PGEP)
CR no 25/2018 on 10.10.2018 13:53 Annex to the construction agreement regarding units 5 and 6 in Opole Power Plant.

10/10/2018 | 02:28pm CEST
With reference to the current reports number 5/2018 and 47/2017, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE', the 'Company') notifies that on October 10, 2018 PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna S.A. (the 'Ordering Party'), the subsidiary of PGE, signed with the consortium formed by companies: Polimex-Mostostal S.A., Mostostal Warszawa S.A. and Rafako S.A. (the 'General Contractor') the annex (the 'Annex') to the agreement for construction of units 5 and 6 in Opole Power Plant (the 'Agreement') being realized by the General Contractor and GE Power, which is the general designer and consortium leader managing the contract execution.

The Annex stipulates, inter alia:1. Amendment of the commissioning date of unit 5 to June 15, 2019 from May 31, 2019 previously envisaged in current report number 5/2018. The commissioning date of unit 6 remains intact, i.e. September 30, 2019 - in line with earlier estimates.2. Other technical and contractual amendments in favor of the Ordering Party.As a result of negotiations with the General Contractor, force majeure events occurred during over 4 years construction works period have been taken into account, so as additional works carried by General Contractor for the Ordering Party.

Parties of Agreement confirmed the amount of remuneration for the General Contractor on condition that dates of units commissioning agreed in the Annex are met.

Alignments involved in the Annex satisfies claims of both sides raised during the realization of the Agreement until the Annex date. The Ordering Party shall not raise claims against the General Contractor regarding exceeding the delivery date envisaged in the original version of the Agreement, before the Annex.

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 12:27:07 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 26 750 M
EBIT 2018 3 648 M
Net income 2018 2 763 M
Debt 2018 10 600 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 18 885 M
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,2  PLN
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA-16.53%5 053
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.21%58 591
DOMINION ENERGY-9.50%47 960
IBERDROLA-1.18%47 017
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.67%44 744
EXELON CORPORATION11.70%42 519
