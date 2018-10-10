CR no 25/2018 on 10.10.2018 13:53 Annex to the construction agreement regarding units 5 and 6 in Opole Power Plant.

With reference to the current reports number 5/2018 and 47/2017, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE', the 'Company') notifies that on October 10, 2018 PGE Górnictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna S.A. (the 'Ordering Party'), the subsidiary of PGE, signed with the consortium formed by companies: Polimex-Mostostal S.A., Mostostal Warszawa S.A. and Rafako S.A. (the 'General Contractor') the annex (the 'Annex') to the agreement for construction of units 5 and 6 in Opole Power Plant (the 'Agreement') being realized by the General Contractor and GE Power, which is the general designer and consortium leader managing the contract execution.

The Annex stipulates, inter alia:1. Amendment of the commissioning date of unit 5 to June 15, 2019 from May 31, 2019 previously envisaged in current report number 5/2018. The commissioning date of unit 6 remains intact, i.e. September 30, 2019 - in line with earlier estimates.2. Other technical and contractual amendments in favor of the Ordering Party.As a result of negotiations with the General Contractor, force majeure events occurred during over 4 years construction works period have been taken into account, so as additional works carried by General Contractor for the Ordering Party.

Parties of Agreement confirmed the amount of remuneration for the General Contractor on condition that dates of units commissioning agreed in the Annex are met.

Alignments involved in the Annex satisfies claims of both sides raised during the realization of the Agreement until the Annex date. The Ordering Party shall not raise claims against the General Contractor regarding exceeding the delivery date envisaged in the original version of the Agreement, before the Annex.