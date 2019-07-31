Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

(PGEP)
CR no 25/2019 on 31.07.2019 09:59 Change of publication date of consolidated half-year report for the first half of 2019

0
07/31/2019 | 04:16am EDT

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. discloses that the consolidated half-year report for the first half of 2019 shall be published on September 24, 2019.

Legal ground: § 80 section 2 of the Regulation of the Polish Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state. (Dziennik Ustaw of 2018 item 757).

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:14:03 UTC
