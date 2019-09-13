CR no 26/2019 on 13.09.2019 17:24 Estimated selected financial and operating data for the first half of 2019

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') publishes initial selected consolidated financial and operating data for the first half of 2019.

According to the initial estimates net electricity production at PGE generating units in the first half of 2019 amounted to approximately 29.5 TWh, distribution volume arrived at 18.1 TWh and sales to final off-takers came out at 21.9 TWh. Heat sales volume amounted to 28.5 PJ.

Consolidated EBITDA for the first half of 2019 amounted to approximately PLN 4 395m,

including:

EBITDA of Conventional Generation segment PLN 2 106m,

EBITDA of District Heating segment PLN 772m,

EBITDA of Distribution segment PLN 1 211m,

EBITDA of Supply segment PLN 337m,

EBITDA of Renewables segment PLN 310m.

Consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company amounted to approximately PLN 1 702 m (i.e. earnings per share of PLN 0.91). CAPEX amounted to PLN 2 557m. Estimated net debt amounted to approximately PLN 10 948m as at June 30, 2019.

Average electricity wholesale price realized by Conventional Generation segment in the first half of 2019 amounted to PLN 243.8 per MWh.

Disclaimer: Presented values are estimated and may change. Consolidated financial statements of the PGE Group are still in the preparation process. The consolidated report for the first half of 2019 will be published on September 24, 2019.