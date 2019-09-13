Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA    PGEP   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

(PGEP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CR no 26/2019 on 13.09.2019 17:24 Estimated selected financial and operating data for the first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:57am EDT

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') publishes initial selected consolidated financial and operating data for the first half of 2019.

According to the initial estimates net electricity production at PGE generating units in the first half of 2019 amounted to approximately 29.5 TWh, distribution volume arrived at 18.1 TWh and sales to final off-takers came out at 21.9 TWh. Heat sales volume amounted to 28.5 PJ.

Consolidated EBITDA for the first half of 2019 amounted to approximately PLN 4 395m,

including:

EBITDA of Conventional Generation segment PLN 2 106m,

EBITDA of District Heating segment PLN 772m,

EBITDA of Distribution segment PLN 1 211m,

EBITDA of Supply segment PLN 337m,

EBITDA of Renewables segment PLN 310m.

Consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company amounted to approximately PLN 1 702 m (i.e. earnings per share of PLN 0.91). CAPEX amounted to PLN 2 557m. Estimated net debt amounted to approximately PLN 10 948m as at June 30, 2019.

Average electricity wholesale price realized by Conventional Generation segment in the first half of 2019 amounted to PLN 243.8 per MWh.

Disclaimer: Presented values are estimated and may change. Consolidated financial statements of the PGE Group are still in the preparation process. The consolidated report for the first half of 2019 will be published on September 24, 2019.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 15:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
11:57aCR NO 26/2019 ON 13.09.2019 17 : 24 Estimated selected financial and operating d..
PU
09/04Warsaw fund, Chinese company announce solar power deal
RE
07/31CR NO 25/2019 ON 31.07.2019 09 : 59 Change of publication date of consolidated h..
PU
06/21CR NO 23/2019 ON 21.06.2019 15 : 05 Adoption of the consolidated text of the Com..
PU
05/31CR NO 22/2019 ON 31.05.2019 17 : 03 Registration of the change to the Statutes
PU
05/31CR NO 21/2019 ON 31.05.2019 11 : 23 Commissioning of unit 5 in Opole Power Plant
PU
05/29CR NO 20/2019 ON 29.05.2019 17 : 41 Response to the shareholder's questions aske..
PU
05/28PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Managements Board report on activities of PGE Ca..
PU
05/28PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Quarterly financial report for the the 3-month p..
PU
05/28PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Analysts kit - Q1 2019 Results
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 34 134 M
EBIT 2019 3 445 M
Net income 2019 2 560 M
Debt 2019 10 815 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,10x
P/E ratio 2020 5,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 15 111 M
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,40  PLN
Last Close Price 8,08  PLN
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA-17.80%3 849
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.99%105 757
ENEL SPA31.11%74 249
DUKE ENERGY CORP10.03%69 188
IBERDROLA32.63%65 391
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.91%64 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group