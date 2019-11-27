CR no 32/2019 on 27.11.2019 18:14 Discontinuance of the proceedings regarding the repeal of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of July 19, 2018

Log in
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGEP)
Discontinuance of the proceedings regarding the repeal of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of July 19, 2018

11/27/2019 | 01:03pm EST

With reference to the current report no. 4/2019 dated January 29, 2019, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') discloses that it has been notified that on November 27, 2019 the complainant withdrew the petition to repeal the resolutions no. 7, 9 and 20 of the Ordinary General Meeting of July 19, 2018, as a result of which the Regional Court in Warsaw issued a decision to discontinue the proceedings regarding the mentioned case.

Legal ground: § 19 section 1 point 10 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state. (Dziennik Ustaw of 2018, item 757).

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 18:02:00 UTC
