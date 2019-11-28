CR no 33/2019 on 28.11.2019 14:35 Draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting

With regard to the current report no. 29/2019 dated October 23, 2019, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') attaches to this report draft resolutions received from the shareholder in connection with p. 6 and 7 of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PGE convened for December 2, 2019.

Legal ground: § 19 section 1 p. 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state. (Dziennik Ustaw of 2018, item 757).