CR no 42/2018 on 24.12.2018 10:49 Publication of preliminary results of main capacity market auction for the year 2023

With reference to the current report no. 41/2018, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') notifies that on December 22, 2018 PSE S.A. published preliminary results of the main capacity auction for year 2023, including the clearing price of 202,99 PLN/kW/year.

At the same time, the Management Board of PGE discloses that total capacity obligation of 6 850 MW has been ultimately contracted for generation units owned by PGE Group. Capacity contracts have been concluded for one year.

The above clearing price is not a final result of power market auction. Final results are to be published by the President of Energy Regulatory Office on its website (in the section Biuletyn Informacji Publicznej) on the first business day following 21st day after the close of capacity auction. Until then all capacity obligation contracts are conditional. PGE will update this current report only if the final results of capacity market turn out substantially different from preliminary results.

Total capacity obligation contracted for generation units owned by PGE Group for the year 2023, including long-term obligations contracted in the auction for the year 2021, amounts to 11 493 MW.