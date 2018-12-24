Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA    PGEP

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA (PGEP)
CR no 42/2018 on 24.12.2018 10:49 Publication of preliminary results of main capacity market auction for the year 2023

12/24/2018 | 11:45am CET

With reference to the current report no. 41/2018, the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ('PGE') notifies that on December 22, 2018 PSE S.A. published preliminary results of the main capacity auction for year 2023, including the clearing price of 202,99 PLN/kW/year.

At the same time, the Management Board of PGE discloses that total capacity obligation of 6 850 MW has been ultimately contracted for generation units owned by PGE Group. Capacity contracts have been concluded for one year.

The above clearing price is not a final result of power market auction. Final results are to be published by the President of Energy Regulatory Office on its website (in the section Biuletyn Informacji Publicznej) on the first business day following 21st day after the close of capacity auction. Until then all capacity obligation contracts are conditional. PGE will update this current report only if the final results of capacity market turn out substantially different from preliminary results.

Total capacity obligation contracted for generation units owned by PGE Group for the year 2023, including long-term obligations contracted in the auction for the year 2021, amounts to 11 493 MW.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:44:12 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 27 251 M
EBIT 2018 3 372 M
Net income 2018 2 545 M
Debt 2018 10 587 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,56
P/E ratio 2019 6,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 18 698 M
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,0  PLN
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA-17.36%4 959
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.23%62 498
IBERDROLA8.51%50 978
DOMINION ENERGY-7.61%49 163
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.24%46 393
EXELON CORPORATION16.44%44 376
