CR no 7/2020 on 20.02.2020 00:02 Appointment of the Management Board members

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (the 'Company', 'PGE') discloses that on February 19, 2020 the Supervisory Board of PGE adopted resolutions on:

- appointment of Mr. Wojciech Dąbrowski to the Management Board of the eleventh term of office as from February 20, 2020 and entrusting him the position of the President of the Management Board;

- appointment of Mr. Paweł Śliwa to the Management Board of the eleventh term of office as from February 20, 2020 and entrusting him the position of the Vice-President for Innovations

- appointment of Mr. Ryszard Wasiłek to the Management Board of the eleventh term of office as from February 20, 2020 and entrusting him the position of the Vice-President for Operations;

- appointment of Mr. Paweł Cioch to the Management Board of the eleventh term of office as from February 24, 2020 and entrusting him the position of the Vice-President for Corporate Affairs;

- appointment of Mr. Paweł Strączyński to the Management Board of the eleventh term of office as from February 24, 2020 and entrusting him the position of the Vice-President for Finance.

Other information about the Management Board members, required pursuant to § 10 of the Regulation of the Polish Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state. (Dziennik Ustaw of 2018, item 757), is attached to this report.

At the same time, the Management Board of PGE discloses that on February 19, 2020 the Supervisory Board adopted resolutions on dismissal of following persons from the Management Board effective February 19, 2020:

- Mr. Henryk Baranowski, President of the Management Board;

- Mr. Ryszard Wasiłek, Vice-President for Operations;

- Mr. Emil Wojtowicz, Vice-President for Finance;

- Mr. Marek Pastuszko, Vice-President for Corporate Affairs;

- Mr. Paweł Śliwa, Vice-President for Innovations;

- Mr. Wojciech Kowalczyk, Vice-President for Capital Investments.

Legal ground: § 5 p. 5 and § 10 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state (Dziennik Ustaw of 2018, item 757).