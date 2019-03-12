PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Consolidated financial statements of PGE Capital Group for 2018
0
03/12/2019 | 06:58pm EDT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .............................................................................................................................. 5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ............................................................................................................................... 6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ........................................................................................................................................... 7
GENERAL INFORMATION, BASIS FOR PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER EXPLANATORY INFORMATION ............ 8
1. General information .................................................................................................................................................................... 8
1.1 Information on the parent ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 8
1.2 Information on PGE Group ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 8
1.4 Accounting for new acquisitions ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 12
2. Basis for preparation of financial statements ........................................................................................................................... 12
2.1 Statement of compliance ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 12
2.2 Presentation and functional currency ............................................................................................................................................................................. 13
2.3 New standards and interpretations published, not yet effective ................................................................................................................................... 13
2.4 Professional judgement of management and estimates ............................................................................................................................................... 14
3. The analysis of impairment on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill ............................................ 18
3.1 Description of assumptions for the Conventional Generation segment ........................................................................................................................ 19
3.2 Description of assumptions for the Renewables segment ............................................................................................................................................. 21
3.3 Distribution segment's property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................................. 21
5. Changes in accounting principles and data presentation .......................................................................................................... 22
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................... 27
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO OPERATING SEGMENTS .................................................................................................................................. 27
6. Information on operating segments ......................................................................................................................................... 27
6.1 Information on business segments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 28
6.2 Information on geographical areas ................................................................................................................................................................................. 30
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................. 31
7. Revenue and costs ..................................................................................................................................................................... 31
7.1 Revenue from sales .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 31
7.2 Costs by nature and function ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 35
7.3 Other operating income and costs .................................................................................................................................................................................. 38
7.4 Finance income and finance costs ................................................................................................................................................................................... 38
7.5 Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method ................................................................................................................................ 39
8. Income tax ................................................................................................................................................................................. 39
8.1 Tax in the statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................................................................. 39
15. CO2 emission rights for captive use .......................................................................................................................................... 49
16. Other current and non-current assets ....................................................................................................................................... 50
16.1 Other non-current assets ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 50
16.2 Other current assets ......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 50
17. Cash and cash equivalents ......................................................................................................................................................... 51
18. Social Fund assets and liabilities ................................................................................................................................................ 52
The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements
19.1 Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 53
19.2 Reserve capital ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 53
19.4 Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities ................................................................................................................................ 54
19.5 Retained earnings and limitations on payment of dividend .......................................................................................................................................... 54
19.6 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests .............................................................................................................................................................. 54
19.7 Profit / loss per share ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 55
19.8 Dividends paid and recommended for payment ............................................................................................................................................................ 55
20.2 Provision for shortage of CO2emission allowances ........................................................................................................................................................ 59
20.3 Provision for energy origin rights held for redemption ................................................................................................................................................... 59
20.4 Provision for claims concerning non-contractual use of property .................................................................................................................................. 59
20.5 Other provisions ............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 59
22. Deferred income and governments grants ............................................................................................................................... 61
22.1 Non-current deferred income and government grants .................................................................................................................................................. 61
22.2 Current deferred income and governments grants ........................................................................................................................................................ 61
23. Other non-financial liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 62
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .............................................................................................................................. 63
24.1 Description of significant items within particular classes of financial instruments ....................................................................................................... 64
24.2 Fair value of financial instruments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 70
24.3 Fair value hierarchy .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 70
24.4 Statement of comprehensive income .............................................................................................................................................................................. 71
24.5 Collateral for repayment of receivables and liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 72
25. Objectives and principles of financial risk management ........................................................................................................... 72
27.2 Other significant issues related to contingent liabilities ................................................................................................................................................. 87
27.4 Other legal cases and disputes ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 87
29.1 Operating lease liabilities-the Group as lessee ............................................................................................................................................................. 89
29.2 Operating lease receivables-the Group as lessor ......................................................................................................................................................... 90
29.3 Finance lease liabilities and lease contracts with buy option ......................................................................................................................................... 90
29.4 Receivables from finance lease and lease agreement with a purchase option ............................................................................................................ 90
33.2 Adoption and entry into force of the Act on amendment of the act on excise duty and certain other acts ................................................................ 93
33.3 Tender offer for 100% of Polenergia S.A. shares ............................................................................................................................................................. 94
33.4 Events after the reporting period .................................................................................................................................................................................... 94
34. Approval of financial statements .............................................................................................................................................. 95
The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Note
Year ended
Year ended December 31, 2017
restated data*
December 31, 2018
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
SALES REVENUES7.1
Cost of goods sold7.2
GROSS PROFIT ON SALES
Distribution and selling expenses7.2
General and administrative expenses7.2
Net other operating income/expenses7.3
OPERATING PROFIT
Net financial expenses7.4
Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method7.5
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
Current income tax8.1
Deferred income tax8.1
NET PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD
23,100(17,683)
5,417(1,220)
(793)
1483,552(370)
403,222(632)
152,605
25,946
(21,087)
4,859
(1,406)
(984)
2
2,471
(350)
71
2,192
(350)
(331)
1,511
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in the future:
Valuationof debt financial instruments19.3
Valuationof hedging instruments19.3
Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities19.4
Deferred tax8.1
Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss in the future:
Actuarial gains and losses from valuation of provisions for employee benefits21
Deferred tax8.1
Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method7.5
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD, NET
(5) (74) (7) 15
(101)
19 -(153)
(6)
(158)
3
31
(207)
39
1
(297)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
2,452
1,214
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO:-equity holders of the parent company-non-controlling interests
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:-equity holders of the parent company-non-controlling interests
EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY (IN PLN)
19.7
2,600 5
2,447 5
1.39
1,498
13
1,202
12
0.80
* restatement of comparative data is described in note 5 of these consolidated financial statements.
The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
As at
Note
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
January 1, 2017
restated data*
restated data*
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
9
62,274
59,010
51,365
Investment property
10
48
50
27
Intangible assets
11
1,046
1,032
653
Financial receivables
24.1.1
168
158
237
Derivatives and other assets at fair value through profit or loss
24.1.2
117
222
356
Shares and other equity instruments
53
47
37
Shares accounted for using the equity method
12
776
634
402
Other non-current assets
16.1
528
524
730
CO2emissionrightsfor captive use
15
1,203
402
1,157
Deferred tax assets
13.1
552
571
268
66,765
62,650
55,232
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
14
2,699
1,890
1,596
CO2emissionrightsfor captive use
15
408
1,040
1,192
Income tax receivables
69
36
19
Derivatives and other assets at fair value through profit or loss
24.1.2
114
83
9
Trade and other financial receivables
24.1.1
4,102
3,522
6,325
Shares and other equity instruments
1
5
4
Other current assets
16.2
457
391
416
Cash and cash equivalents
17
1,281
2,552
2,669
9,131
9,519
12,230
ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE
9
14
12
TOTAL ASSETS
75,905
72,183
67,474
EQUITY
Share capital
19.1
19,165
19,165
19,165
Reserve capital
19.2
19,872
15,328
13,730
Hedging reserve
19.3
(52)
83
147
Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities
19.4
(1)
(4)
3
Retained earnings
19.5
7,743
10,556
9,634
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY
46,727
45,128
42,679
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
19.6
1,074
1,250
96
TOTAL EQUITY
47,801
46,378
42,775
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current provisions
20
6,428
5,651
5,004
Loans, borrowings, bonds and lease
24.1.3
6,247
8,422
9,603
Derivatives
24.1.2
26
18
30
Deferred income tax liabilities
13.2
1,616
1,302
1,191
Deferred income and government grants
22.1
611
1,038
1,141
Other financial liabilities
24.1.4
521
379
33
Other non-financial liabilities
23
15
-
-
15,464
16,810
17,002
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current provisions
20
2,608
1,991
1,841
Loans, borrowings, bonds and leases
24.1.3
4,461
1,623
411
Derivatives
24.1.2
110
106
-
Trade and other financial liabilities
24.1.4
3,613
3,231
3,556
Income tax liabilities
14
196
6
Deferred income and government grants
22.2
87
115
119
Other non-financial liabilities
23
1,747
1,733
1,764
12,640
8,995
7,697
TOTAL LIABILITIES
28,104
25,805
24,699
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
75,905
72,183
67,474
* restatement of comparative data is described in note 5 of these consolidated financial statements.
The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes
constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements
PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 22:57:07 UTC