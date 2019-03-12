PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Consolidated financial statements of PGE Capital Group for 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .............................................................................................................................. 5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ............................................................................................................................... 6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ........................................................................................................................................... 7

GENERAL INFORMATION, BASIS FOR PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER EXPLANATORY INFORMATION ............ 8

1. General information .................................................................................................................................................................... 8

1.1 Information on the parent ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 8

1.2 Information on PGE Group ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 8

1.3 PGE Group's composition ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 9

1.4 Accounting for new acquisitions ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 12

2. Basis for preparation of financial statements ........................................................................................................................... 12

2.1 Statement of compliance ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 12

2.2 Presentation and functional currency ............................................................................................................................................................................. 13

2.3 New standards and interpretations published, not yet effective ................................................................................................................................... 13

2.4 Professional judgement of management and estimates ............................................................................................................................................... 14

3. The analysis of impairment on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill ............................................ 18

3.1 Description of assumptions for the Conventional Generation segment ........................................................................................................................ 19

3.2 Description of assumptions for the Renewables segment ............................................................................................................................................. 21

3.3 Distribution segment's property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................................. 21

4. Selected accounting rules .......................................................................................................................................................... 21

5. Changes in accounting principles and data presentation .......................................................................................................... 22

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................... 27

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO OPERATING SEGMENTS .................................................................................................................................. 27

6. Information on operating segments ......................................................................................................................................... 27

6.1 Information on business segments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 28

6.2 Information on geographical areas ................................................................................................................................................................................. 30

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................. 31

7. Revenue and costs ..................................................................................................................................................................... 31

7.1 Revenue from sales .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 31

7.2 Costs by nature and function ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 35

7.3 Other operating income and costs .................................................................................................................................................................................. 38

7.4 Finance income and finance costs ................................................................................................................................................................................... 38

7.5 Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method ................................................................................................................................ 39

8. Income tax ................................................................................................................................................................................. 39

8.1 Tax in the statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................................................................. 39

8.2 Effective tax rate ............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 40

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .......................................................................... 41

9. Property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................................. 41

10. Investment property ................................................................................................................................................................. 43

11. Intangible assets ........................................................................................................................................................................ 44

12. Shares accounted for using the equity method ........................................................................................................................ 46

13. Deferred tax in the statement of financial position .................................................................................................................. 46

13.1 Deferred income tax assets .............................................................................................................................................................................................. 47

13.2 Deferred tax liabilities ...................................................................................................................................................................................................... 47

14. Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................. 48

15. CO2 emission rights for captive use .......................................................................................................................................... 49

16. Other current and non-current assets ....................................................................................................................................... 50

16.1 Other non-current assets ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 50

16.2 Other current assets ......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 50

17. Cash and cash equivalents ......................................................................................................................................................... 51

18. Social Fund assets and liabilities ................................................................................................................................................ 52

19. Equity ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 52

19.1 Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 53

19.2 Reserve capital ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 53

19.3 Hedging reserve ................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 54

19.4 Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities ................................................................................................................................ 54

19.5 Retained earnings and limitations on payment of dividend .......................................................................................................................................... 54

19.6 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests .............................................................................................................................................................. 54

19.7 Profit / loss per share ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 55

19.8 Dividends paid and recommended for payment ............................................................................................................................................................ 55

20. Provisions .................................................................................................................................................................................. 56

20.1 Rehabilitation provision ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 58

20.2 Provision for shortage of CO2emission allowances ........................................................................................................................................................ 59

20.3 Provision for energy origin rights held for redemption ................................................................................................................................................... 59

20.4 Provision for claims concerning non-contractual use of property .................................................................................................................................. 59

20.5 Other provisions ............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 59

21. Employee benefits ..................................................................................................................................................................... 59

22. Deferred income and governments grants ............................................................................................................................... 61

22.1 Non-current deferred income and government grants .................................................................................................................................................. 61

22.2 Current deferred income and governments grants ........................................................................................................................................................ 61

23. Other non-financial liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 62

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .............................................................................................................................. 63

24. Financial Instruments ................................................................................................................................................................ 63

24.1 Description of significant items within particular classes of financial instruments ....................................................................................................... 64

24.2 Fair value of financial instruments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 70

24.3 Fair value hierarchy .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 70

24.4 Statement of comprehensive income .............................................................................................................................................................................. 71

24.5 Collateral for repayment of receivables and liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 72

25. Objectives and principles of financial risk management ........................................................................................................... 72

25.1 Market risk ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 73

25.2 Liquidity risk ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 77

25.3 Credit risk .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 77

25.4 Market (financial) risk - sensitivity analysis ..................................................................................................................................................................... 80

25.5 Hedge accounting ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 82

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................................. 83

26. Statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................ 83

26.1 Cash flows from operating activities ............................................................................................................................................................................... 83

26.2 Cash flows from investing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................. 84

26.3 Cash flows from financing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................ 85

OTHER EXPLANATORY NOTES ................................................................................................................................................................... 86

27. Contingent liabilities and receivables. Legal claims ................................................................................................................... 86

27.1 Contingent liabilities ......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 86

27.2 Other significant issues related to contingent liabilities ................................................................................................................................................. 87

27.3 Contingent receivables ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 87

27.4 Other legal cases and disputes ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 87

28. Future investment commitments ............................................................................................................................................. 88

29. Leases ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 89

29.1 Operating lease liabilities-the Group as lessee ............................................................................................................................................................. 89

29.2 Operating lease receivables-the Group as lessor ......................................................................................................................................................... 90

29.3 Finance lease liabilities and lease contracts with buy option ......................................................................................................................................... 90

29.4 Receivables from finance lease and lease agreement with a purchase option ............................................................................................................ 90

30. Tax settlements ......................................................................................................................................................................... 90

31. Information on related parties .................................................................................................................................................. 91

31.1 Associates and jointly controlled entities ........................................................................................................................................................................ 91

31.2 State Treasury-controlled companies .............................................................................................................................................................................. 92

31.3 Management remuneration ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 92

32. Entity authorised to audit financial statements ........................................................................................................................ 93

33. Significant events during and after the reporting period .......................................................................................................... 93

33.1 Capacity auction results ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 93

33.2 Adoption and entry into force of the Act on amendment of the act on excise duty and certain other acts ................................................................ 93

33.3 Tender offer for 100% of Polenergia S.A. shares ............................................................................................................................................................. 94

33.4 Events after the reporting period .................................................................................................................................................................................... 94

34. Approval of financial statements .............................................................................................................................................. 95

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Note Year ended Year ended December 31, 2017 restated data* December 31, 2018 STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS SALES REVENUES7.1 Cost of goods sold7.2 GROSS PROFIT ON SALES Distribution and selling expenses7.2 General and administrative expenses7.2 Net other operating income/expenses7.3 OPERATING PROFIT Net financial expenses7.4 Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method7.5 PROFIT BEFORE TAX Current income tax8.1 Deferred income tax8.1 NET PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 23,100(17,683) 5,417(1,220) (793) 1483,552(370) 403,222(632) 152,605 25,946 (21,087) 4,859 (1,406) (984) 2 2,471 (350) 71 2,192 (350) (331) 1,511 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in the future: Valuationof debt financial instruments19.3 Valuationof hedging instruments19.3 Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities19.4 Deferred tax8.1 Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss in the future: Actuarial gains and losses from valuation of provisions for employee benefits21 Deferred tax8.1 Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method7.5 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD, NET (5) (74) (7) 15 (101) 19 -(153) (6) (158) 3 31 (207) 39 1 (297) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2,452 1,214 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO:-equity holders of the parent company-non-controlling interests COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:-equity holders of the parent company-non-controlling interests EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY (IN PLN) 19.7 2,600 5 2,447 5 1.39 1,498 13 1,202 12 0.80

* restatement of comparative data is described in note 5 of these consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at As at Note December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 January 1, 2017 restated data* restated data* NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 9 62,274 59,010 51,365 Investment property 10 48 50 27 Intangible assets 11 1,046 1,032 653 Financial receivables 24.1.1 168 158 237 Derivatives and other assets at fair value through profit or loss 24.1.2 117 222 356 Shares and other equity instruments 53 47 37 Shares accounted for using the equity method 12 776 634 402 Other non-current assets 16.1 528 524 730 CO2emissionrightsfor captive use 15 1,203 402 1,157 Deferred tax assets 13.1 552 571 268 66,765 62,650 55,232 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 14 2,699 1,890 1,596 CO2emissionrightsfor captive use 15 408 1,040 1,192 Income tax receivables 69 36 19 Derivatives and other assets at fair value through profit or loss 24.1.2 114 83 9 Trade and other financial receivables 24.1.1 4,102 3,522 6,325 Shares and other equity instruments 1 5 4 Other current assets 16.2 457 391 416 Cash and cash equivalents 17 1,281 2,552 2,669 9,131 9,519 12,230 ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE 9 14 12 TOTAL ASSETS 75,905 72,183 67,474 EQUITY Share capital 19.1 19,165 19,165 19,165 Reserve capital 19.2 19,872 15,328 13,730 Hedging reserve 19.3 (52) 83 147 Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities 19.4 (1) (4) 3 Retained earnings 19.5 7,743 10,556 9,634 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY 46,727 45,128 42,679 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 19.6 1,074 1,250 96 TOTAL EQUITY 47,801 46,378 42,775 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Non-current provisions 20 6,428 5,651 5,004 Loans, borrowings, bonds and lease 24.1.3 6,247 8,422 9,603 Derivatives 24.1.2 26 18 30 Deferred income tax liabilities 13.2 1,616 1,302 1,191 Deferred income and government grants 22.1 611 1,038 1,141 Other financial liabilities 24.1.4 521 379 33 Other non-financial liabilities 23 15 - - 15,464 16,810 17,002 CURRENT LIABILITIES Current provisions 20 2,608 1,991 1,841 Loans, borrowings, bonds and leases 24.1.3 4,461 1,623 411 Derivatives 24.1.2 110 106 - Trade and other financial liabilities 24.1.4 3,613 3,231 3,556 Income tax liabilities 14 196 6 Deferred income and government grants 22.2 87 115 119 Other non-financial liabilities 23 1,747 1,733 1,764 12,640 8,995 7,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,104 25,805 24,699 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 75,905 72,183 67,474 * restatement of comparative data is described in note 5 of these consolidated financial statements. The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements