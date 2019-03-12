Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

(PGEP)
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Consolidated financial statements of PGE Capital Group for 2018

03/12/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .............................................................................................................................. 5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ............................................................................................................................... 6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ........................................................................................................................................... 7

GENERAL INFORMATION, BASIS FOR PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER EXPLANATORY INFORMATION ............ 8

  • 1. General information .................................................................................................................................................................... 8

  • 1.1 Information on the parent ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 8

  • 1.2 Information on PGE Group ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 8

  • 1.3 PGE Group's composition ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 9

  • 1.4 Accounting for new acquisitions ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 12

  • 2. Basis for preparation of financial statements ........................................................................................................................... 12

  • 2.1 Statement of compliance ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 12

  • 2.2 Presentation and functional currency ............................................................................................................................................................................. 13

  • 2.3 New standards and interpretations published, not yet effective ................................................................................................................................... 13

  • 2.4 Professional judgement of management and estimates ............................................................................................................................................... 14

  • 3. The analysis of impairment on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill ............................................ 18

  • 3.1 Description of assumptions for the Conventional Generation segment ........................................................................................................................ 19

  • 3.2 Description of assumptions for the Renewables segment ............................................................................................................................................. 21

  • 3.3 Distribution segment's property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................................. 21

  • 4. Selected accounting rules .......................................................................................................................................................... 21

  • 5. Changes in accounting principles and data presentation .......................................................................................................... 22

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................... 27

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO OPERATING SEGMENTS .................................................................................................................................. 27

  • 6. Information on operating segments ......................................................................................................................................... 27

  • 6.1 Information on business segments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 28

  • 6.2 Information on geographical areas ................................................................................................................................................................................. 30

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................. 31

  • 7. Revenue and costs ..................................................................................................................................................................... 31

  • 7.1 Revenue from sales .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 31

  • 7.2 Costs by nature and function ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 35

  • 7.3 Other operating income and costs .................................................................................................................................................................................. 38

  • 7.4 Finance income and finance costs ................................................................................................................................................................................... 38

  • 7.5 Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method ................................................................................................................................ 39

  • 8. Income tax ................................................................................................................................................................................. 39

  • 8.1 Tax in the statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................................................................. 39

  • 8.2 Effective tax rate ............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 40

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .......................................................................... 41

  • 9. Property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................................. 41

  • 10. Investment property ................................................................................................................................................................. 43

  • 11. Intangible assets ........................................................................................................................................................................ 44

  • 12. Shares accounted for using the equity method ........................................................................................................................ 46

  • 13. Deferred tax in the statement of financial position .................................................................................................................. 46

  • 13.1 Deferred income tax assets .............................................................................................................................................................................................. 47

  • 13.2 Deferred tax liabilities ...................................................................................................................................................................................................... 47

  • 14. Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................. 48

  • 15. CO2 emission rights for captive use .......................................................................................................................................... 49

  • 16. Other current and non-current assets ....................................................................................................................................... 50

  • 16.1 Other non-current assets ................................................................................................................................................................................................. 50

  • 16.2 Other current assets ......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 50

  • 17. Cash and cash equivalents ......................................................................................................................................................... 51

  • 18. Social Fund assets and liabilities ................................................................................................................................................ 52

The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

  • 19. Equity ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 52

  • 19.1 Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 53

  • 19.2 Reserve capital ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 53

  • 19.3 Hedging reserve ................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 54

  • 19.4 Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities ................................................................................................................................ 54

  • 19.5 Retained earnings and limitations on payment of dividend .......................................................................................................................................... 54

  • 19.6 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests .............................................................................................................................................................. 54

  • 19.7 Profit / loss per share ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 55

  • 19.8 Dividends paid and recommended for payment ............................................................................................................................................................ 55

  • 20. Provisions .................................................................................................................................................................................. 56

  • 20.1 Rehabilitation provision ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 58

  • 20.2 Provision for shortage of CO2emission allowances ........................................................................................................................................................ 59

  • 20.3 Provision for energy origin rights held for redemption ................................................................................................................................................... 59

  • 20.4 Provision for claims concerning non-contractual use of property .................................................................................................................................. 59

  • 20.5 Other provisions ............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 59

  • 21. Employee benefits ..................................................................................................................................................................... 59

  • 22. Deferred income and governments grants ............................................................................................................................... 61

  • 22.1 Non-current deferred income and government grants .................................................................................................................................................. 61

  • 22.2 Current deferred income and governments grants ........................................................................................................................................................ 61

  • 23. Other non-financial liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 62

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .............................................................................................................................. 63

  • 24. Financial Instruments ................................................................................................................................................................ 63

  • 24.1 Description of significant items within particular classes of financial instruments ....................................................................................................... 64

  • 24.2 Fair value of financial instruments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 70

  • 24.3 Fair value hierarchy .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 70

  • 24.4 Statement of comprehensive income .............................................................................................................................................................................. 71

  • 24.5 Collateral for repayment of receivables and liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 72

  • 25. Objectives and principles of financial risk management ........................................................................................................... 72

  • 25.1 Market risk ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 73

  • 25.2 Liquidity risk ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 77

  • 25.3 Credit risk .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 77

  • 25.4 Market (financial) risk - sensitivity analysis ..................................................................................................................................................................... 80

  • 25.5 Hedge accounting ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 82

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................................. 83

  • 26. Statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................ 83

  • 26.1 Cash flows from operating activities ............................................................................................................................................................................... 83

  • 26.2 Cash flows from investing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................. 84

  • 26.3 Cash flows from financing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................ 85

OTHER EXPLANATORY NOTES ................................................................................................................................................................... 86

  • 27. Contingent liabilities and receivables. Legal claims ................................................................................................................... 86

  • 27.1 Contingent liabilities ......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 86

  • 27.2 Other significant issues related to contingent liabilities ................................................................................................................................................. 87

  • 27.3 Contingent receivables ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 87

  • 27.4 Other legal cases and disputes ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 87

  • 28. Future investment commitments ............................................................................................................................................. 88

  • 29. Leases ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 89

  • 29.1 Operating lease liabilities-the Group as lessee ............................................................................................................................................................. 89

  • 29.2 Operating lease receivables-the Group as lessor ......................................................................................................................................................... 90

  • 29.3 Finance lease liabilities and lease contracts with buy option ......................................................................................................................................... 90

  • 29.4 Receivables from finance lease and lease agreement with a purchase option ............................................................................................................ 90

  • 30. Tax settlements ......................................................................................................................................................................... 90

  • 31. Information on related parties .................................................................................................................................................. 91

  • 31.1 Associates and jointly controlled entities ........................................................................................................................................................................ 91

  • 31.2 State Treasury-controlled companies .............................................................................................................................................................................. 92

  • 31.3 Management remuneration ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 92

  • 32. Entity authorised to audit financial statements ........................................................................................................................ 93

  • 33. Significant events during and after the reporting period .......................................................................................................... 93

  • 33.1 Capacity auction results ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 93

  • 33.2 Adoption and entry into force of the Act on amendment of the act on excise duty and certain other acts ................................................................ 93

  • 33.3 Tender offer for 100% of Polenergia S.A. shares ............................................................................................................................................................. 94

  • 33.4 Events after the reporting period .................................................................................................................................................................................... 94

  • 34. Approval of financial statements .............................................................................................................................................. 95

The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Note

Year ended

Year ended December 31, 2017

restated data*

December 31, 2018

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

SALES REVENUES7.1

Cost of goods sold7.2

GROSS PROFIT ON SALES

Distribution and selling expenses7.2

General and administrative expenses7.2

Net other operating income/expenses7.3

OPERATING PROFIT

Net financial expenses7.4

Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method7.5

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

Current income tax8.1

Deferred income tax8.1

NET PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD

23,100(17,683)

5,417(1,220)

(793)

1483,552(370)

403,222(632)

152,605

25,946

(21,087)

4,859

(1,406)

(984)

2

2,471

(350)

71

2,192

(350)

(331)

1,511

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in the future:

Valuationof debt financial instruments19.3

Valuationof hedging instruments19.3

Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities19.4

Deferred tax8.1

Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss in the future:

Actuarial gains and losses from valuation of provisions for employee benefits21

Deferred tax8.1

Share of profit of entities accounted for using the equity method7.5

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD, NET

(5) (74) (7) 15

(101)

19 -(153)

(6)

(158)

3

31

(207)

39

1

(297)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2,452

1,214

NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO:-equity holders of the parent company-non-controlling interests

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:-equity holders of the parent company-non-controlling interests

EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY (IN PLN)

19.7

2,600 5

2,447 5

1.39

1,498

13

1,202

12

0.80

* restatement of comparative data is described in note 5 of these consolidated financial statements.

The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

Note

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

January 1, 2017

restated data*

restated data*

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

9

62,274

59,010

51,365

Investment property

10

48

50

27

Intangible assets

11

1,046

1,032

653

Financial receivables

24.1.1

168

158

237

Derivatives and other assets at fair value through profit or loss

24.1.2

117

222

356

Shares and other equity instruments

53

47

37

Shares accounted for using the equity method

12

776

634

402

Other non-current assets

16.1

528

524

730

CO2emissionrightsfor captive use

15

1,203

402

1,157

Deferred tax assets

13.1

552

571

268

66,765

62,650

55,232

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

14

2,699

1,890

1,596

CO2emissionrightsfor captive use

15

408

1,040

1,192

Income tax receivables

69

36

19

Derivatives and other assets at fair value through profit or loss

24.1.2

114

83

9

Trade and other financial receivables

24.1.1

4,102

3,522

6,325

Shares and other equity instruments

1

5

4

Other current assets

16.2

457

391

416

Cash and cash equivalents

17

1,281

2,552

2,669

9,131

9,519

12,230

ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE

9

14

12

TOTAL ASSETS

75,905

72,183

67,474

EQUITY

Share capital

19.1

19,165

19,165

19,165

Reserve capital

19.2

19,872

15,328

13,730

Hedging reserve

19.3

(52)

83

147

Foreign exchange differences from translation of foreign entities

19.4

(1)

(4)

3

Retained earnings

19.5

7,743

10,556

9,634

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

46,727

45,128

42,679

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

19.6

1,074

1,250

96

TOTAL EQUITY

47,801

46,378

42,775

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current provisions

20

6,428

5,651

5,004

Loans, borrowings, bonds and lease

24.1.3

6,247

8,422

9,603

Derivatives

24.1.2

26

18

30

Deferred income tax liabilities

13.2

1,616

1,302

1,191

Deferred income and government grants

22.1

611

1,038

1,141

Other financial liabilities

24.1.4

521

379

33

Other non-financial liabilities

23

15

-

-

15,464

16,810

17,002

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current provisions

20

2,608

1,991

1,841

Loans, borrowings, bonds and leases

24.1.3

4,461

1,623

411

Derivatives

24.1.2

110

106

-

Trade and other financial liabilities

24.1.4

3,613

3,231

3,556

Income tax liabilities

14

196

6

Deferred income and government grants

22.2

87

115

119

Other non-financial liabilities

23

1,747

1,733

1,764

12,640

8,995

7,697

TOTAL LIABILITIES

28,104

25,805

24,699

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

75,905

72,183

67,474

* restatement of comparative data is described in note 5 of these consolidated financial statements.

The accounting principles and additional explanatory notes

constitute an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

As at

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
