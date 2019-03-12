PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Financial statements of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. for 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................................................................... 4

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................................................................................ 5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ......................................................................................................................................................... 6

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ..................................................................................................................................................................... 7

GENERAL INFORMATION, BASIS FOR PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER EXPLANATORY INFORMATION ........... 8

1. General information ................................................................................................................................................................... 8

1.1 Company operations .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 8

1.2 Ownership structure ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 8

1.3 Composition of the Company's Management Board ........................................................................................................................................................ 9

2. Basis for preparation of financial statements ............................................................................................................................. 9

2.1 Statement of compliance ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 9

2.2 Presentation and functional currency ................................................................................................................................................................................ 9

2.3 New standards and interpretations published, not yet effective .................................................................................................................................. 10

2.4 Professional judgement of management and estimates ............................................................................................................................................... 11

3. Changes in accounting and data presentation principles ......................................................................................................... 13

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................................................................................................................... 15

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................ 15

4. Revenue and expenses ............................................................................................................................................................. 15

4.1 Revenue from sales .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 15

4.2 Costs by nature and function ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 17

4.3 Financial income and financial expenses ........................................................................................................................................................................ 19

5. Income tax ................................................................................................................................................................................ 20

5.1 Tax in the statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................................................................ 20

5.2 Effective tax rate .............................................................................................................................................................................................................. 21

5.3 Deferred tax in the statement of financial position ........................................................................................................................................................ 21

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ..................................................................................................... 22

6. Property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................................ 22

7. Intangible assets ....................................................................................................................................................................... 23

8. Shares in subsidiaries ................................................................................................................................................................ 23

8.1 Analysis of value of non-current financial assets ............................................................................................................................................................ 25

8.2 Shares in subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities ................................................................................................................................... 28

9. Joint ventures ............................................................................................................................................................................ 28

10. Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................ 28

11. Other current assets .................................................................................................................................................................. 28

12. Cash and cash equivalents ........................................................................................................................................................ 29

13. Equity ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 29

13.1 Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 30

13.2 Reserve capital ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 30

13.3 Hedging reserve ............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 31

13.4 Retained earnings and limitations on payment of dividend .......................................................................................................................................... 31

13.5 Earnings per share ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 31

13.6 Dividends paid and recommended for payment ............................................................................................................................................................ 32

14. Provisions .................................................................................................................................................................................. 32

15. Post-employment benefits ....................................................................................................................................................... 33

16. Other non-financial liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 33

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .............................................................................................................................. 34

17. Financial Instruments ................................................................................................................................................................ 34

17.1 Description of significant items within particular classes of financial instruments ...................................................................................................... 35

17.2 Fair value of financial instruments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 41

17.3 Fair value hierarchy .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 41

17.4 Collateral for repayment of receivables and liabilities ................................................................................................................................................... 42

17.5 Statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................................................................................. 42

18. Objectives and principles of financial risk management .......................................................................................................... 42

18.1 Market risk ....................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 43

18.2 Liquidity risk ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 46

18.3 Credit risk .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 47

18.4 Market (financial) risk - sensitivity analysis .................................................................................................................................................................... 49

18.5 Hedge accounting ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 51

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................................. 52

19. Statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................ 52

19.1 Cash flows from operating activities ............................................................................................................................................................................... 52

19.2 Cash flows from investing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................ 53

19.3 Cash flows from financing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................ 53

OTHER EXPLANATORY NOTES ................................................................................................................................................................... 54

20. Contingent liabilities and receivables. Legal claims .................................................................................................................. 54

20.1 Contingent liabilities ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 54

20.2 Other significant issues related to contingent liabilities ................................................................................................................................................. 54

20.3 Other legal claims and disputes ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 54

21. Leases ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 55

21.1 Operating lease liabilities-the Company as a lessee .................................................................................................................................................... 55

21.2 Operating lease receivables-the Company as lessor ................................................................................................................................................... 55

22. Tax settlements ......................................................................................................................................................................... 55

23. Information on related parties ................................................................................................................................................. 56

23.1 Transactions with related parties .................................................................................................................................................................................... 56

23.2 Balances with related parties .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 57

23.3 Management remuneration ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 58

24. Remuneration for the entity authorised to audit financial statements ................................................................................... 58

25. Disclosures resulting from art. 44 of the Energy Law regarding specific types of activities ..................................................... 59

25.1 Principles for allocation to different types of activities ................................................................................................................................................... 59

25.2 Breakdown by type of business activity .......................................................................................................................................................................... 60

26. Significant events during and after the reporting period ......................................................................................................... 63

26.1 Events after the reporting period .................................................................................................................................................................................... 63

27. Approval of financial statements .............................................................................................................................................. 63

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Note

REVENUE FROM SALES4.1

Cost of goods sold4.2

GROSS PROFIT ON SALES

Distribution and selling expenses4.2

General and administrative expenses4.2Other operating income / (expenses)

OPERATING PROFIT

Financial income / (expenses)4.3

GROSS PROFIT/(LOSS)

Current income tax5.1

Deferred income tax5.1

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Measurement of hedging instruments13.3

Deferred tax5.1

Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Actuarial gains and losses from valuation of provisions for employee benefits Deferred tax

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD, NET

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

NET PROFIT/(LOSS) AND DILUTED NET PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE (IN PLN)

Year endedDecember 31, 2018

816(17) (222) (28)549

6(203)

26 6 (1)

(107)

(310)

13.5

(0.11)

Year ended December 31, 2017

9,185(8,436)

749(17) (154) (37)5414,0084,549(16) 114,544

(48)

9 - -(39)

4,505

2.43

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Note

Property, plant and equipment6

Intangible assets7

Financial receivables17.1.1

Derivatives and other assets measured at fair value through profit or loss17.1.2

Shares in subsidiaries8

Shares in subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities8.2

Deferred income tax assets5.3.1

CURRENT ASSETSInventories

Income tax receivables

10

Trade and other receivables17.1.1

Derivatives17.1.2

Other current assets11

Cash and cash equivalents12

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY

Share capital13.1

Reserve capital13.2

Hedging reserve13.3

Retained earnings13.4

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current provisions14,15

Loans, borrowings, bonds17.1.3

Derivatives17.1.2

Deferred income tax liabilities5.3.2

Other liabilities17.1

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current provisions14,15

Loans, borrowings, bonds, cash pooling17.1.3

Derivatives17.1.2

Trade and other liabilities17.1.4Income tax liabilities

Other non-financial liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

*restatement of comparative data is described in note 3 of these financial statements.

As at December 31, 2017restated data

1945,183

4

57

2356,128 51,311

176

3

11,840

216

32,568

84 -44,887

2 -

2,636

54

220

1,8324,744 49,631

19,165 19,872

(2)

(201)38,834

19,165 15,328 110 4,54139,144

24 -

215,689

20

7,714

5

13

237,775

9

5,544

164

840 -

16

2316,788

12,477 51,311

2

1,764

27

682

176

612,712 10,487 49,631