PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Financial statements of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. for 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................................................................... 4
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................................................................................................................................ 5
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ......................................................................................................................................................... 6
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ..................................................................................................................................................................... 7
GENERAL INFORMATION, BASIS FOR PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER EXPLANATORY INFORMATION ........... 8
-
1. General information ................................................................................................................................................................... 8
-
1.1 Company operations .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 8
-
1.2 Ownership structure ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 8
-
1.3 Composition of the Company's Management Board ........................................................................................................................................................ 9
-
2. Basis for preparation of financial statements ............................................................................................................................. 9
-
2.1 Statement of compliance ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 9
-
2.2 Presentation and functional currency ................................................................................................................................................................................ 9
-
2.3 New standards and interpretations published, not yet effective .................................................................................................................................. 10
-
2.4 Professional judgement of management and estimates ............................................................................................................................................... 11
-
3. Changes in accounting and data presentation principles ......................................................................................................... 13
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................................................................................................................... 15
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................................................ 15
-
4. Revenue and expenses ............................................................................................................................................................. 15
-
4.1 Revenue from sales .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 15
-
4.2 Costs by nature and function ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 17
-
4.3 Financial income and financial expenses ........................................................................................................................................................................ 19
-
5. Income tax ................................................................................................................................................................................ 20
-
5.1 Tax in the statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................................................................ 20
-
5.2 Effective tax rate .............................................................................................................................................................................................................. 21
-
5.3 Deferred tax in the statement of financial position ........................................................................................................................................................ 21
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ..................................................................................................... 22
-
6. Property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................................ 22
-
7. Intangible assets ....................................................................................................................................................................... 23
-
8. Shares in subsidiaries ................................................................................................................................................................ 23
-
8.1 Analysis of value of non-current financial assets ............................................................................................................................................................ 25
-
8.2 Shares in subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities ................................................................................................................................... 28
-
9. Joint ventures ............................................................................................................................................................................ 28
-
10. Inventories ................................................................................................................................................................................ 28
-
11. Other current assets .................................................................................................................................................................. 28
-
12. Cash and cash equivalents ........................................................................................................................................................ 29
-
13. Equity ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 29
-
13.1 Share capital ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 30
-
13.2 Reserve capital ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 30
-
13.3 Hedging reserve ............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 31
-
13.4 Retained earnings and limitations on payment of dividend .......................................................................................................................................... 31
-
13.5 Earnings per share ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 31
-
13.6 Dividends paid and recommended for payment ............................................................................................................................................................ 32
-
14. Provisions .................................................................................................................................................................................. 32
-
15. Post-employment benefits ....................................................................................................................................................... 33
-
16. Other non-financial liabilities .................................................................................................................................................... 33
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .............................................................................................................................. 34
-
17. Financial Instruments ................................................................................................................................................................ 34
-
17.1 Description of significant items within particular classes of financial instruments ...................................................................................................... 35
-
17.2 Fair value of financial instruments .................................................................................................................................................................................. 41
-
17.3 Fair value hierarchy .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 41
-
17.4 Collateral for repayment of receivables and liabilities ................................................................................................................................................... 42
-
17.5 Statement of comprehensive income ............................................................................................................................................................................. 42
-
18. Objectives and principles of financial risk management .......................................................................................................... 42
-
18.1 Market risk ....................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 43
-
18.2 Liquidity risk ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 46
-
18.3 Credit risk .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 47
-
18.4 Market (financial) risk - sensitivity analysis .................................................................................................................................................................... 49
-
18.5 Hedge accounting ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 51
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................................. 52
-
19. Statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................ 52
-
19.1 Cash flows from operating activities ............................................................................................................................................................................... 52
-
19.2 Cash flows from investing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................ 53
-
19.3 Cash flows from financing activities ................................................................................................................................................................................ 53
OTHER EXPLANATORY NOTES ................................................................................................................................................................... 54
-
20. Contingent liabilities and receivables. Legal claims .................................................................................................................. 54
-
20.1 Contingent liabilities ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 54
-
20.2 Other significant issues related to contingent liabilities ................................................................................................................................................. 54
-
20.3 Other legal claims and disputes ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 54
-
21. Leases ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 55
-
21.1 Operating lease liabilities-the Company as a lessee .................................................................................................................................................... 55
-
21.2 Operating lease receivables-the Company as lessor ................................................................................................................................................... 55
-
22. Tax settlements ......................................................................................................................................................................... 55
-
23. Information on related parties ................................................................................................................................................. 56
-
23.1 Transactions with related parties .................................................................................................................................................................................... 56
-
23.2 Balances with related parties .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 57
-
23.3 Management remuneration ........................................................................................................................................................................................... 58
-
24. Remuneration for the entity authorised to audit financial statements ................................................................................... 58
-
25. Disclosures resulting from art. 44 of the Energy Law regarding specific types of activities ..................................................... 59
-
25.1 Principles for allocation to different types of activities ................................................................................................................................................... 59
-
25.2 Breakdown by type of business activity .......................................................................................................................................................................... 60
-
26. Significant events during and after the reporting period ......................................................................................................... 63
-
26.1 Events after the reporting period .................................................................................................................................................................................... 63
-
27. Approval of financial statements .............................................................................................................................................. 63
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Note
REVENUE FROM SALES4.1
Cost of goods sold4.2
GROSS PROFIT ON SALES
Distribution and selling expenses4.2
General and administrative expenses4.2Other operating income / (expenses)
OPERATING PROFIT
Financial income / (expenses)4.3
GROSS PROFIT/(LOSS)
Current income tax5.1
Deferred income tax5.1
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Measurement of hedging instruments13.3
Deferred tax5.1
Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Actuarial gains and losses from valuation of provisions for employee benefits Deferred tax
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD, NET
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) AND DILUTED NET PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE (IN PLN)
Year endedDecember 31, 2018
6(203)
26 6 (1)
13.5
Year ended December 31, 2017
9,185(8,436)
749(17) (154) (37)5414,0084,549(16) 114,544
(48)
9 - -(39)
4,505
2.43
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment6
Intangible assets7
Financial receivables17.1.1
Derivatives and other assets measured at fair value through profit or loss17.1.2
Shares in subsidiaries8
Shares in subsidiaries, associates and jointly controlled entities8.2
Deferred income tax assets5.3.1
CURRENT ASSETSInventories
Income tax receivables
10
Trade and other receivables17.1.1
Derivatives17.1.2
Other current assets11
Cash and cash equivalents12
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY
Share capital13.1
Reserve capital13.2
Hedging reserve13.3
Retained earnings13.4
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current provisions14,15
Loans, borrowings, bonds17.1.3
Derivatives17.1.2
Deferred income tax liabilities5.3.2
Other liabilities17.1
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current provisions14,15
Loans, borrowings, bonds, cash pooling17.1.3
Derivatives17.1.2
Trade and other liabilities17.1.4Income tax liabilities
Other non-financial liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
*restatement of comparative data is described in note 3 of these financial statements.
As at December 31, 2017restated data
57
176
3
11,840
216
32,568
84 -44,887
2 -
2,636
54
220
1,8324,744 49,631
19,165 19,872
(2)
(201)38,834
19,165 15,328 110 4,54139,144
20
7,714
5
13
237,775
9
840 -
16
2316,788
2
1,764
27
682
176
612,712 10,487 49,631