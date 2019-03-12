Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA    PGEP   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

(PGEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Letter of President of the Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

INTERVIEW WITH THE CEO OF PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

Year 2018 abounded in interesting and important events for the energy industry. Which of them were of the most significance to PGE Group ?

The past year was characterised by transformation. Poland's energy industrybegan changing, and nothing will stop this evolution. We, energy community of PGE Group, have been seeing the need for wise changes in the energy industry for some time. As the leader in electricity and heat production in Poland, we feel obligated to initiate these changes and stimulate changes in the entire sector.We want to be the leader of Poland's energy transformation.

PGE Group's flagship investments in Opole and Turóware of key importance to us. The construction of these modern and efficient generating units came close to the finish line in 2018. We are also implementing other projects, which are less spectacular but equally important. These include numerous modernisation works that improve production efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint.

Last year was also a time of decisions concerning the entire industry. The capacity market counts among the most significant ones, creating an opportunity for a sustainable transformation of the sector, while retaining energy security. The rising volatility of our surroundings requires flexibility from us, which is why we have made the decision to build two gas units at the Dolna Odra plant, with a capacity of 700 MW each.

What else has PGE done towards transformation?

PGE has begun changing, and we have strong arguments for it. Thanks to an RES auction that we won, we began implementing a nearly 100 MW onshore wind farm complex. We are also launching an ambitious offshore programme in the Baltic Sea. Halfway through the next decade, we want to have built the first 1 000 MW, and increase this to 2 500 MW by 2030. This is a gigantic undertaking, which is why we are also looking for partners who will support us inimplementing our offshore plan. At the same time, we are waiting for specifics regarding Poland's future energy policyto 2040, the final shape of which will let us decide which of the Group's development paths to take after 2020.

What is PGE Group doing with regard to the challenges of climate policy, emission reductions and concern for air quality?

Implementing the investments we have already planned will contribute to avoiding 60 million tonnes of CO2emissions in years 2016-2026. These plans are not just about modern conventional energy in Opole and Turów or the alreadymentioned onshore and offshore wind projects. These are also investments in efficient and low-emission production of heat in cogeneration-in line with the District Heating Strategy, we are planning to increase the share of low-emissionfuels in the energy mix of PGE Energia Ciepła, our company responsible for district heating, to 50% by 2030.

The battle for clean air is a very up-to-date and important topic, but its success depends on actions on many fronts. First of all, we are reducing emissions at our industrial power and combined heat-and-power plants through investments and modernisations that bring us closer to more eco-friendly energy operations. In fact, we are alreadyseeing success in this area. Over the past three decades, PGE'spower plants reduced the emissions of sulphur by 93%, nitrogen by 61% and particulate by 99%. Given the climate changes taking place and CO2emissions, diversification of generation sources towards zero- and low-emission ones and thus also reducing exposure to increases in the prices of emission allowances is a natural challenge. This is a factor that influences our investment decisions. We are actively fighting low emission, what is a strong incentive for development of modern co-generation based district heating. Many of our branches recorded the highest ever numbers of connections and customers in the city district heating network in 2018. The rising demand for district heating is motivating us for further investments. Building a new CHP, Czechnica, in the town of Siechnice is one of the key projects.

The Group's largest investments are nearly finished. How are these capital-intensive projects affecting the Group'sfinancial situation?

As our flagship projects move towards the end of the investment cycle, this will translate into lower investment expenditures for PGE Group. On the other hand, new capacities are providing us with larger revenue from the sale of electricity from highly-efficientsources. I consider the Group's results for 2018 as good in the current market context. Iam looking into the future with optimism and I am confident of the positive results of the activities undertaken by the entire Group.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 20:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
04:38pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Management Board's report on activities of PGE P..
PU
04:33pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Letter of President of the Management Board
PU
01/16CR NO 3/2019 ON 16.01.2019 13 : 46 Registration of the change to the Statutes
PU
01/08CR NO 2/2019 ON 08.01.2019 14 : 42 Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2..
PU
01/07CR NO 1/2019 ON 07.01.2019 17 : 34 Beginning of talks regarding potential cooper..
PU
2018CR NO 42/2018 ON 24.12.2018 10 : 49 Publication of preliminary results of main c..
PU
2018CR NO 41/2018 ON 21.12.2018 16 : 07 Result of main capacity market auction for t..
PU
2018PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Polish PGE Seeks Offshore partner for wind Parks
AQ
2018CR NO 40/2018 ON 10.12.2018 09 : 55 Publication of preliminary results of main c..
PU
2018PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : seeks partners to build 2.5GW wind farms in Balt..
AQ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 32 694 M
EBIT 2019 3 775 M
Net income 2019 2 640 M
Debt 2019 9 981 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,57
P/E ratio 2020 6,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 19 913 M
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,4  PLN
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA6.50%5 214
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.70%65 693
ENEL8.25%62 487
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.80%61 004
IBERDROLA8.12%55 696
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.03%53 177
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.