PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Presentation - FY 2018 Results

Financials (PLN) Sales 2019 32 694 M EBIT 2019 3 775 M Net income 2019 2 640 M Debt 2019 9 981 M Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 7,57 P/E ratio 2020 6,99 EV / Sales 2019 0,91x EV / Sales 2020 0,84x Capitalization 19 913 M Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 12,4 PLN Spread / Average Target 16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA 6.50% 5 214 DUKE ENERGY CORP 4.70% 65 693 ENEL 8.25% 62 487 DOMINION ENERGY INC. 6.80% 61 004 IBERDROLA 8.12% 55 696 SOUTHERN COMPANY 17.03% 53 177