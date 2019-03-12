PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Presentation - FY 2018 Results

Q4 & 2018
Financial and Operating Results
March 12, 2019
Agenda
Ryszard Wasiłek -Vice-President of the Board, COO
•Summary
•PGE in transition
•Investment pipeline
Emil Wojtowicz-Vice-President of the Board, CFO
Key takeaways
Ryszard Wasiłek
Vice-president of the Board for Operations
2018 in a nutshell
Financial results
Operations
•Net profit: PLN1.5bn(-42%)
PGE as the leader of the Polish power sector
•Net generation:65.9 TWh(+16%)
•Distribution:36.4 TWh(+3%)
•Sales to end-users:42.57 TWh(+5%)
•Sales of heat:49.7 PJ(+100%)
•Record production of electricity, which strengthens the position of the leader in the electricity generation market
•Systematic increase of the distributed volume of electricity
•Maintaining leader position in the retail market
•Creation of the district heating segment - a ramp-up in the production and sale of heat
PGE in transition
Energy transformation leader
Keycommissionings*
Opole PP1800 MW
(0.7)
Windfarms ~100 MW
(0.0)
Turów PP~500 MW
(0.9)
Czechnica
Dolna Odra PP
Offshore
CHPP
CCGTs
Wind Farms
CCGT
~1400 MW
~1500 MW
~170 MW
(0.3)
(0.0)
(0.2)
Offshore Wind Farm ~1000 MW
(0.0)
Rybnik PP
CCGT ~700 MW
(0.3)
PGE netemission rate
0.88
0.85
0.78
Keydecommisionings*
Bełchatów PP
370 MW
(1.2)
*Generation unit
Electric capacity
(Net emission rate tCO2/MWh)
Dolna Odra PP
454 MW
(1.0)
End of capacity market support for existing coal-portfolio review
Disclaimer
