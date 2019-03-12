Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA    PGEP   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

(PGEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Presentation - FY 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Q4 & 2018

Financial and Operating Results

March 12, 2019

Agenda

  • Ryszard Wasiłek -Vice-President of the Board, COO

    • Summary

    • PGE in transition

    • Investment pipeline

  • Emil Wojtowicz-Vice-President of the Board, CFO

    • Situation on the electricity market

    • Financial results

    • Operational results

    • Outlook for 2019

Key takeaways

Ryszard Wasiłek

Vice-president of the Board for Operations

2018 in a nutshell

Financial results

Operations

  • EBITDA: PLN6.4bn(-17%)

  • Recurring EBITDA: PLN6.7bn(+3%)

  • Net profit: PLN1.5bn(-42%)

    PGE as the leader of the Polish power sector

    • Net generation:65.9 TWh(+16%)

    • Distribution:36.4 TWh(+3%)

    • Sales to end-users:42.57 TWh(+5%)

    • Sales of heat:49.7 PJ(+100%)

  • Record production of electricity, which strengthens the position of the leader in the electricity generation market

  • Systematic increase of the distributed volume of electricity

  • Maintaining leader position in the retail market

  • Creation of the district heating segment - a ramp-up in the production and sale of heat

PGE in transition

Energy transformation leader

Keycommissionings*

Opole PP1800 MW

(0.7)

Windfarms ~100 MW

(0.0)

Turów PP~500 MW

(0.9)

PVs ~100 MW

(0.0)

Czechnica

Dolna Odra PP

Offshore

CHPP

CCGTs

Wind Farms

CCGT

~1400 MW

~1500 MW

~170 MW

(0.3)

(0.0)

(0.2)

Offshore Wind Farm ~1000 MW

(0.0)

Rybnik PP

CCGT ~700 MW

(0.3)

PGE netemission rate

0.88

0.85

0.78

Keydecommisionings*

Bełchatów PP

370 MW

(1.2)

*Generation unit

Electric capacity

(Net emission rate tCO2/MWh)

Dolna Odra PP

454 MW

(1.0)

Rybnik PP 450 MW

(1.0

End of capacity market support for existing coal-portfolio review

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
07:03pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Report on non-financial data of PGE Polska Grupa..
PU
07:03pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Presentation - FY 2018 Results
PU
06:58pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Consolidated financial statements of PGE Capital..
PU
06:58pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Assessment by the supervisory Board of PGE Polsk..
PU
06:58pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Consolidated statement of payments to the public..
PU
06:53pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Financial statements of PGE Polska Grupa Energet..
PU
06:53pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Selected consolidated financial data for 2018
PU
06:53pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Selected stand-alone financial data for 2018
PU
04:38pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Management Board's report on activities of PGE P..
PU
04:33pPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Letter of President of the Management Board
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 32 694 M
EBIT 2019 3 775 M
Net income 2019 2 640 M
Debt 2019 9 981 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,57
P/E ratio 2020 6,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 19 913 M
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,4  PLN
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA6.50%5 214
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.70%65 693
ENEL8.25%62 487
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.80%61 004
IBERDROLA8.12%55 696
SOUTHERN COMPANY17.03%53 177
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.