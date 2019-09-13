PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Presentation - preliminary results for H1 2019

H1 2019 preliminary results
September 13, 2019
Disclaimer: estimated data
The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (the "Company" or "PGE") emphasize that figures presented hereby are preliminary estimates, which may change. The financial statements of PGE Group are still in the preparation process. Consolidated report for H1 2019 will be released on September 24, 2019.
This presentation has been prepared by the Management of PGE. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be constructed as an offer to sell or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company, any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever.
3Estimated operating volumes and sales data
|
[TWh]
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
y/y
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2018
|
y/y
|
Net electricity generation, by fuels:
|
13.89
|
15.26
|
-9%
|
29.50
|
32.92
|
-10%
|
lignite
|
8.18
|
9.45
|
-13%
|
17.06
|
19.29
|
-12%
|
hard coal:
|
4.25
|
4.56
|
-7%
|
8.72
|
10.27
|
-15%
|
including power plants (without start-up
|
3.53
|
3.94
|
-10%
|
6.37
|
7.88
|
-19%
|
period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including CHP plants
|
0.72
|
0.62
|
16%
|
2.35
|
2.39
|
-2%
|
natural gas
|
0.83
|
0.75
|
11%
|
2.26
|
2.24
|
1%
|
pumped-storage plants
|
0.16
|
0.09
|
78%
|
0.33
|
0.20
|
65%
|
hydro
|
0.13
|
0.10
|
30%
|
0.27
|
0.25
|
8%
|
wind
|
0.26
|
0.24
|
8%
|
0.68
|
0.53
|
28%
|
biomass
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
0%
|
0.16
|
0.14
|
14%
|
municipal waste
|
0.01
|
-
|
n/d
|
0.02
|
-
|
n/d
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of heat [PJ]
|
7.61
|
5.54
|
37%
|
28.47
|
29.02
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of electricity to final off-takers
|
10.44
|
10.19
|
2%
|
21.89
|
20.73
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution of electricity
|
8.83
|
8.80
|
0%
|
18.13
|
17.99
|
1%
Average realized wholesale price of electricity
|
[PLN/MWh]
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
y/y
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2018
|
y/y
|
Conventional Generation segment
|
242.3
|
174.0
|
39%
|
243.8
|
173.9
|
40%
|
District Heating segment
|
252.9
|
164.8
|
53%
|
252.8
|
169.1
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (Conv. Gen. and District Heating)
|
243.2
|
173.5
|
40%
|
244.9
|
173.4
|
41%
4Estimated key financial data
|
[PLN m]
|
Q2 2019
|
Q2 2018*
|
y/y
|
H1 2019
|
H1 2018*
|
y/y
|
EBITDA PGE Group, including:
|
2 506
|
1 489
|
68%
|
4 395
|
3 703
|
19%
|
Conventional Generation
|
1 423
|
560
|
154%
|
2 106
|
1 269
|
66%
|
District Heating
|
367
|
22
|
1 568%
|
772
|
603
|
28%
|
Renewables
|
145
|
108
|
34%
|
310
|
222
|
40%
|
Distribution
|
566
|
632
|
-10%
|
1 211
|
1 270
|
-5%
|
Supply
|
168
|
79
|
113%
|
337
|
268
|
26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net profit to equity
|
1 117
|
346
|
223%
|
1 702
|
1 281
|
33%
|
EPS
|
0.60
|
0.19
|
214%
|
0.91
|
0.69
|
32%
One-offs
|
LTC compensations
|
-16
|
-97
|
|
-15
|
-83
|
|
Change in reclamation provision
|
-246
|
-15
|
|
-246
|
-17
|
|
Change in actuarial provision
|
-36
|
0
|
|
-36
|
0
|
|
Additional EUA emission rights
|
1 393
|
0
|
|
1 393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
1 411
|
1 601
|
-12%
|
3 299
|
3 803
|
-13%
|
Capital expenditures
|
1 549
|
1 389
|
12%
|
2 557
|
2 244
|
14%
|
Net debt
|
|
|
|
10 948
|
9 600**
|
*Data restated
**As at December 31, 2018
5Drivers of periodic results
Key factors that influenced y/y results dynamics:
Recurring EBITDA lower by -12%y/y
Downside:
-
Generation volume lower by1.4 TWh, including 1.3 TWh lower generation from lignite
Recurring EBITDA lower by -13%y/y
Downside:
-
Generation volume lower by3.4 TWh, including 2.2 TWh lower generation from lignite
CO2 emission cost higher by ca. PLN 0.56bny/y
Lack of support for highly-efficient cogeneration
CO2 emission cost higher by ca. PLN 1.18bny/y
Lack of support for highly-efficient cogeneration
Upside:
-
Average realized wholesale price of electricity in Conventional Generation segment higher by68 PLN/MWh
Upside:
-
Average realized wholesale price of electricity in Conventional Generation segment higher by70 PLN/MWh
|
+
|
Longer
|
heating
|
season
|
(chilly
|
April/May),
|
heat sales higher by 2.1 PJ
|
|
|
Reported EBITDA higher by 68%y/y
+Positive balance of one-off events (mainly additional EUA emission rights, worth PLN 1.4bn)
Reported EBITDA higher by 19%y/y
+Positive balance of one-off events (mainly additional EUA emission rights, worth PLN 1.4bn)
6
Investor Relations contacts
|
Jakub Frejlich
|
Tel: (+48 22) 340 10 32
|
jakub.frejlich@gkpge.pl
|
Mob: +48 695 883 902
|
Krzysztof Dragan
|
Tel: (+48 22) 340 15 13
|
krzysztof.dragan@gkpge.pl
|
Mob: +48 601 334 290
|
Filip Osadczuk
|
Tel: (+48 22) 340 12 24
|
filip.osadczuk@gkpge.pl
|
Mob: +48 695 501 370
|
Małgorzata Babska
|
Tel: (+48 22) 340 13 36
|
malgorzata.babska@gkpge.pl
|
Mob: + 48 661 778 955
|
Bernard Gaworczyk
|
Tel: (+48 22) 340 12 69
|
bernard.gaworczyk@gkpge.pl
|
Mob: +48 661 778 760
Disclaimer
PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:11:03 UTC