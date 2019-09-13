Log in
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Presentation - preliminary results for H1 2019

09/13/2019 | 04:12pm EDT

H1 2019 preliminary results

September 13, 2019

Disclaimer: estimated data

The Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (the "Company" or "PGE") emphasize that figures presented hereby are preliminary estimates, which may change. The financial statements of PGE Group are still in the preparation process. Consolidated report for H1 2019 will be released on September 24, 2019.

This presentation has been prepared by the Management of PGE. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be constructed as an offer to sell or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company, any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever.

3Estimated operating volumes and sales data

[TWh]

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

y/y

H1 2019

H1 2018

y/y

Net electricity generation, by fuels:

13.89

15.26

-9%

29.50

32.92

-10%

lignite

8.18

9.45

-13%

17.06

19.29

-12%

hard coal:

4.25

4.56

-7%

8.72

10.27

-15%

including power plants (without start-up

3.53

3.94

-10%

6.37

7.88

-19%

period)

including CHP plants

0.72

0.62

16%

2.35

2.39

-2%

natural gas

0.83

0.75

11%

2.26

2.24

1%

pumped-storage plants

0.16

0.09

78%

0.33

0.20

65%

hydro

0.13

0.10

30%

0.27

0.25

8%

wind

0.26

0.24

8%

0.68

0.53

28%

biomass

0.07

0.07

0%

0.16

0.14

14%

municipal waste

0.01

-

n/d

0.02

-

n/d

Sales of heat [PJ]

7.61

5.54

37%

28.47

29.02

-2%

Sales of electricity to final off-takers

10.44

10.19

2%

21.89

20.73

6%

Distribution of electricity

8.83

8.80

0%

18.13

17.99

1%

Average realized wholesale price of electricity

[PLN/MWh]

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

y/y

H1 2019

H1 2018

y/y

Conventional Generation segment

242.3

174.0

39%

243.8

173.9

40%

District Heating segment

252.9

164.8

53%

252.8

169.1

50%

Total (Conv. Gen. and District Heating)

243.2

173.5

40%

244.9

173.4

41%

4Estimated key financial data

[PLN m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2018*

y/y

H1 2019

H1 2018*

y/y

EBITDA PGE Group, including:

2 506

1 489

68%

4 395

3 703

19%

Conventional Generation

1 423

560

154%

2 106

1 269

66%

District Heating

367

22

1 568%

772

603

28%

Renewables

145

108

34%

310

222

40%

Distribution

566

632

-10%

1 211

1 270

-5%

Supply

168

79

113%

337

268

26%

Consolidated net profit to equity

1 117

346

223%

1 702

1 281

33%

EPS

0.60

0.19

214%

0.91

0.69

32%

One-offs

LTC compensations

-16

-97

-15

-83

Change in reclamation provision

-246

-15

-246

-17

Change in actuarial provision

-36

0

-36

0

Additional EUA emission rights

1 393

0

1 393

Recurring EBITDA

1 411

1 601

-12%

3 299

3 803

-13%

Capital expenditures

1 549

1 389

12%

2 557

2 244

14%

Net debt

10 948

9 600**

*Data restated

**As at December 31, 2018

5Drivers of periodic results

Key factors that influenced y/y results dynamics:

Q2 2019

H1 2019

Recurring EBITDA lower by -12%y/y

Downside:

  • Generation volume lower by1.4 TWh, including 1.3 TWh lower generation from lignite

Recurring EBITDA lower by -13%y/y

Downside:

  • Generation volume lower by3.4 TWh, including 2.2 TWh lower generation from lignite

-

-

CO2 emission cost higher by ca. PLN 0.56bny/y

Lack of support for highly-efficient cogeneration

-

-

CO2 emission cost higher by ca. PLN 1.18bny/y

Lack of support for highly-efficient cogeneration

Upside:

  • Average realized wholesale price of electricity in Conventional Generation segment higher by68 PLN/MWh

Upside:

  • Average realized wholesale price of electricity in Conventional Generation segment higher by70 PLN/MWh

+

Longer

heating

season

(chilly

April/May),

heat sales higher by 2.1 PJ

Reported EBITDA higher by 68%y/y

+Positive balance of one-off events (mainly additional EUA emission rights, worth PLN 1.4bn)

Reported EBITDA higher by 19%y/y

+Positive balance of one-off events (mainly additional EUA emission rights, worth PLN 1.4bn)

6

Investor Relations contacts

Jakub Frejlich

Tel: (+48 22) 340 10 32

jakub.frejlich@gkpge.pl

Mob: +48 695 883 902

Krzysztof Dragan

Tel: (+48 22) 340 15 13

krzysztof.dragan@gkpge.pl

Mob: +48 601 334 290

Filip Osadczuk

Tel: (+48 22) 340 12 24

filip.osadczuk@gkpge.pl

Mob: +48 695 501 370

Małgorzata Babska

Tel: (+48 22) 340 13 36

malgorzata.babska@gkpge.pl

Mob: + 48 661 778 955

Bernard Gaworczyk

Tel: (+48 22) 340 12 69

bernard.gaworczyk@gkpge.pl

Mob: +48 661 778 760

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
