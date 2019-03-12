PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Report on non-financial data of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group for 2018

Report on non-financial data for 2018

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group

Report on non-financial data of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

and PGE Group for 2018

ended December 31, 2018

Report on non-financial data for 2018

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction ............................................................................................................................................. 3

2. Dialogue with stakeholders ..................................................................................................................... 3

3. PGE Group ............................................................................................................................................... 5

3.1 PGE Group's business model .............................................................................................................................. 5

3.2 PGE S.A. business model .................................................................................................................................. 7

4.

Managing corporate social responsibility and sustainable development at PGE Group and PGE S.A . .... 10

4.1 Involvement in CSR initiatives ....................................................................................................................... 11

4.2 Cooperation with industry organisations ...................................................................................................... 11

5. Risk management at PGE Group and PGE S.A . ....................................................................................... 13

6. Environment .......................................................................................................................................... 14

6.1 Policies concerning the natural environment ................................................................................................ 14

6.2 Investments in environmental protection .......................................................................................................... 15

6.3 Cogeneration .................................................................................................................................................. 18

6.4 Innovations at PGE .......................................................................................................................................... 19

6.5 Biodiversity ..................................................................................................................................................... 21

6.6 Identified risks and management measures in the environmental area at PGE Group and PGE S.A ....................... 23

6.7 Selected indicators in the environmental area at PGE Group .............................................................................. 25

6.8 Selected indicators in the environmental area at PGE S.A . ........................................................................... 29

7.

Society ................................................................................................................................................... 31

7.1 Policies concerning social issues .................................................................................................................... 31

7.2 Good neighbourhood .................................................................................................................................... 31

7.3 Social sensitivity ............................................................................................................................................ 34

7.4 Active education ............................................................................................................................................ 36

7.5 Sports and culture sponsoring ....................................................................................................................... 38

7.6 Identified risks and management measures in the social area at PGE Group and PGE S.A . ......................... 39

8.

Clients .................................................................................................................................................... 41

8.1 Our policies and approach to managing client relations .............................................................................. 41

8.2 Communication with clients .......................................................................................................................... 45

9.

Employees ............................................................................................................................................. 46

9.1 Our policies and approach to management in the area of labour matters at PGE Group and PGE S.A . ...... 47

9.2 Workplace health and safety ........................................................................................................................ 52

9.3 Social dialogue and freedom of association .................................................................................................. 53

9.4 Managing the generational gap ................................................................................................................... 54

9.5 Identified risks and management measures in the labour area at PGE Group and PGE S.A ......................... 56

9.6 Selected indicators in the labour area at PGE Group and PGE S.A ................................................................ 58

10.

Human rights ......................................................................................................................................... 62

10.1 Compliance .................................................................................................................................................... 63

10.2 Training and education ................................................................................................................................. 64

10.3 Identified risks and management measures in the human rights area at PGE Group and PGE S.A .............. 65

11.11.1

Combating corruption ............................................................................................................................ 66

Identified risks and management measures in the anti-corruption area at PGE Group and PGE S.A . ......... 68

12. Report approval ..................................................................................................................................... 70

13. Industry glossary .................................................................................................................................... 71

14. Research and development projects in environmental protection at PGE GiEK and PGE EC .................. 73

15. Useful links ............................................................................................................................................ 76

16. List of GRI Standards and Global Compact indicators ............................................................................. 77

Report on non-financial data for 2018

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group

1. Introduction

We present to you our report on non-financial data, prepared in compliance with the requirements specified in the Accounting Act, committing us to disclose non-financial information. Our report covers non-financial data for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.The report contains consolidated data forPGE Group("Group," "PGE Group") and itsparent company - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. ("PGE S.A."). You will find a diagram depicting PGE S.A.'s direct and indirectequity exposures is presented on page 6.

In order to present PGE Group's business in the best and most transparent manner, we focused on selecting the most essential subjects both from the viewpoint of the company and its surroundings. Based on conclusions from the stakeholder panel and internal analysis, which was performed by a working team in cooperation with the management, we developed a materiality matrix for the presented topics.

2. Dialogue with stakeholders

PGE Group maintains lasting relations with our surroundings, based on trust, openness and dialogue. This is why in 2014 we initiated a series of dialogue sessions - Stakeholder Panels. These meetings lead to clarify stakeholder expectations towards PGE Group and formulate opinions on the key issues that the Group should address in its annual reports.

The most recent Stakeholder Panel was held on October 26, 2017 at PGE S.A.'s headquarters in accordance with AA1000 SES (Stakeholder Engagement Standard). Its validity and transparency was overseen by an NGO - the Forum for Responsible Business. Representatives of PGE Group's key stakeholder groups were invited, from the following areas:

government administration

media

industry organisations

NGO organisations

business partners / suppliers

academia

shareholders / investors

competition

clients

local communities

regulators

employees

Discussions were held in four thematic groups related to the overall procedure for managing activities in the CCI area at PGE Group, related to business strategy:

society / local communities

workplace

environment

market

Representatives of PGE Group's stakeholders selected the priority topics that they saw as crucial for the company as well as subjects that should be included in PGE Group's integrated report for 2017.

Work on selecting the key topics for stakeholders was conducted in three stages: individual stage, group work at tables and work in the forum.

During the stage summarising the effects of group work, the following topics were selected:

Report on non-financial data for 2018

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group

Area of PGE's social involvement Key topics indicated by stakeholders SOCIETY Educational activities as regards the operation of the electricity market, energy efficiency and the safe use of energy and its infrastructure (including educating children and youth)

Supporting local communities, actively implementing a good neighbour policy; activities at the level of each company. ENVIRONMENT Investing in environmental protection projects, financing research projects focusing on reducing adverse environmental impact, investing in increasing the share of renewable energy

Reducing impact on environment

Emissions (types and quantities of substances emitted - measurements, targets) WORKPLACE Doing business in an ethical manner, managing ethics in the organisation (including combating corruption)

Promoting workplace health and safety rules

Managing the generational gap MARKET Investments for the development of renewable energy sources

Ensuring energy security - effective access to electricity and heating.

The key issues selected by PGE Group's stakeholders will be discussed inPGE Group's integrated report for 2017.

In 2018, PGE Group continued to work on addressing the top-priority issues identified by stakeholders during the most recent dialogue session, as shown in this document.

The statement takes into account selected indicators from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and PGE Group's own indicators. The list of GRI indicators is also based on information contained in the Management Board report on the activities of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group for 2018.

Report on non-financial data for 2018

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. and PGE Group

3. PGE Group

PGE Group ("PGE Group," "Group") is the largest vertically integrated producer of electricity and district heating in Poland. Thanks to a combination of our own commodity resources, generation of electricity and distribution network, PGE Group ensures secure and reliable electricity supplies to more than 5 million households, businesses and institutions.

3.1 PGE Group's business model

PGE Group operates in five segments:

CONVENTIONAL GENERATION

Scope of activities: lignite mining, generation of electricity and heating from conventional sources and transmission and distribution of heat.

RENEWABLES

Scope of activities: generation of electricity from renewable sources and in pumped storage plants.

SUPPLY

Scope of activities: trade of electricity throughout the country, wholesale trade of electricity on the domestic and foreign markets, trade of CO2emission allowances, property rights and fuels, along with provision of corporate centre services to PGE Group companies.

DISTRIBUTION

Scope of activities: provision of electricity supply services to end customers over high-, medium- and low-voltage power lines and equipment.

OTHER ACTIVITY

Scope: provision of services, through subsidiaries, to PGE Group, which includes organisation of capital raising in the form of eurobonds, provision of IT, telecommunications, payroll and HR and transport services. The scope of activities also covers subsidiaries formed to prepare and implement a project to build a nuclear power plant, management of investment funds and investments in start-ups.

