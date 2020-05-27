Log in
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Presentation from the Management Board conference of May 27, 2020

05/27/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Financial and operating results for Q1 2020

May 27, 2020

2

Agenda

  • Wojciech Dąbrowski - President of the Management Board
    • Impact of the environment andCOVID-19 on PGE Group
    • Organizational and optimization activities
    • Investments and development
  • Paweł Strączyński -Vice-President for Finance
    • Financial results
    • Operational results
    • Outlook for 2020

3

Wojciech Dąbrowski

President on the Management Board

4Impact of the environment and COVID-19 on PGE Group

  • Decrease in demand for electricity and heat
  • Decline of production in coal units, increase in wind and imports
    • Economic lockdown
    • Impact of reduced demand
    • Higher windiness and imports, reducing carbon generation
    • Weather conditions
  • Impact on the operational functioning of PGE Group
    • Change of work organization
    • Smooth operation and stable electricity and heat supply
  • Key role of Ministry of State Assets in coordinating efforts to fight the pandemic

5Organizational and optimization activities

  • Overview of projects and programs in PGE Group
    • Focus on projects from the PGE Group's core business
    • Resignation from projects and programs with unsatisfactory rate of return
    • Reduction of sponsorship budgets
  • Works on the strategy
    • Intensification of works during the pandemic
    • Planned publication of the PGE Group strategy - autumn 2020
    • 10-yeartime horizon

6Investments and development

  • PGE - one of the largest investors in Poland
  • Implementation of activities forming part of green direction
    • Baltic wind farms and onshore wind farms - leading position
    • Leader on district heating market
    • Investments ingas-powered assets
    • PV projects and energy storage
    • Utilization of combustionby-products
    • Focus on customer satisfaction in the area of distribution
  • Opening on contractors and stimulation of local supply chains

7

Paweł Strączyński

Vice-President for Finance

8Electricity market

Pressure of falling demand and growing imports

Domestic consumption and generation

17 000

GWh

I kw.

16 000

15 000

14 000

13 000

12 000

Total generation

Source: PSE

Domestic demand for electricity

11 000

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Apr-20

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Consumption

-2.1%(-0.9 TWh)

Increase of net imports

(-1.0 TWh)

Generation

-4.6%(-1.9 TWh)

April - month of full lockdown:

  • Consumption-10%(-1.3TWh)
  • Generation-12%(-1.5TWh)

9Electricity market

Increasing price drop

BASE Forward next year

Average realized price by PGE in

I kw.

2020: Conventional Generation

and District Heating ~280

PLN/MWh

PLN/MWh

290

266

270

250

243

BASE Y+1 lower by 33 PLN

233

(2021:233 PLN/MWh)

230

CO2allowances since March

210

<20 EUR

190

170

Source: TGE

150

Mar-18

May-18

Jul-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Mar-20

May-20

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

10Summary of Q1 - operating results

Net electricity generation

TWh

Distribution of electricity

TWh

Sales to end-users

TWh

Heat sales

PJ

15.6

Q1

2019

15.4

-0.2

Q1 2020

Q1

2020 excl. ELO 5/6

13.6

-2.0

9.3

Q1 2019

-0.1

Q1 2020

9.2

11.4

2.4

4.0

2.3

2.7

-0.7

2.3

4.0

1.9

2.5

10.7

A

B

C+R

G

20.9

Q1 2019

-1.1

Q1 2020

19.8

Production y/y maintained due to the commissioning of new units in Opole

Quarter without significant impact of COVID-19(-1%), April already -0.3 TWh (-9%)

Lower sales to end users (-6%) compensated by a better financial result

Higher temperatures lower heat sales in the key heating quarter

11Generation volume by fuel - Q1 2020 y/y

TWh

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

pumped

pumped storage

hard coal 4.47

storage 0.17

hard coal 5.73

0.22

natural gas

hydro 0.14

natural gas 1.42

hydro 0.13

1.43

Oth 0.82

Oth 0.97

wind 0.42

wind 0.50

lignite

8.88

lignite 7.23

biomass 0.09

biomass 0.12

Lignite(-1.65 TWh)

Hard coal(+1.26 TWh)

Wind(+0.08 TWh)

Lower load -10%y/y. Decommissioning of unit no. 1 in Bełchatów in 2019

Significant increase in production due to generation of units 5/6 in El. Opole(+1.8 TWh)

Favourable weather conditions - capacity factor of 41.7%vs 37.5% in Q1 2019

12Summary of Q1 - financial results

-28

+2.54

1 798

1 770

Comparable EBITDA - lack of

mPLN

13.96

substantial impact of COVID-19

-86

on Q1

11.42

Decrease of EBIT and net profit

-127

859

773

Net debt increase

612

485

Higher cost of CO2 purchased

(netPLN +1.9 bn)

Q1

Q1

Q1

CO2 margin calls (+ PLN 1.0 bn)

2019

2020

2019

2020

High investment cash flow

(+ PLN 2.3 bn)PLN 1.3bn higher than CAPEX

EBITDA

EBIT

Net profit

Net debt

13Development of EBITDA by major value drivers

PLNm

PLN m

Q1 2019 EBITDA

1 798

Wholesale price of electricity

481

Fuel costs

90

CO2 cost

650

Margin on retail market

67

Personnel cost

98

Other

262

  • Realized price (+564) (+38 PLN/MWh)
  • Sales volume(-83)(-0.33 TWh)
  • Hard coal costs(-180)
    (+8m GJ, +1 PLN/GJ)
  • Natural gas costs (+76)(-6 PLN/GJ)
  • Higherprice(-535) (+35 PLN/t)
  • Less free allowances(-181)(-2.5m t)
  • Higher margin on corporate segment (+41)
  • Effect of freezing tariffs for households in Q1 2019 (+37)
  • (+7%) Effect of wage agreements in 2019
  • Significant negative consolidation adjustments in the base period (+183)

Q1 2020 EBITDA

1 770

14Capital expenditures

PLN 276 m

Conv. Generation modernisations

PLN 25 m

Supply and other

PLN 427 m

45%

Distribution

Generation

CAPEX

2%

TOTAL

PLN 0.96 bn

PLN 92 m

10%

(-5% y/y)

Renewables

Distribution

29%

PLN 43 m

4%

District Heating

10%

PLN 94 m

Conv. Generation new projects

New projects

Modernisation & maintenance

48%52%

CAPEX in Distribution and generating capacities incl. Conventional Generation, District Heating, Renewables

Key projects

CAPEX

in Q1 2020

Klaster project

PLN 82m

Turów Power Plant - unit 7

PLN 66m

Modernisation of distribution assets

PLN 199m

New projects in Distribution segment

PLN 202m

  • Conventional Generation - final stage of the Turów investment; Dolna Odra project commenced (advance payment for GC)
  • Distribution - highest expenditures amounting to PLN 189 million incurred for connection of newoff-takers
  • Renewables - expenses for Klaster project, concessions for electricity generation obtained for all wind farms

15Reported EBITDA: outlook for 2020

Conventional

Generation

*EBITDA 2019

2 880*

PLNm

Distribution

2 306*

District heating

1 186*

Renewables

517*

Supply

280*

Increase in CO2cost,

Increase in CO2

Lower prices of

Expected decline in

Lower volume and

reduction of free

costs, reduction of

electricity on spot

volume as a result of

potential increase in

allowances

free allowances

market

COVID-19 and the

write-offs on

economic slowdown

receivables

16Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by the management of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (the "Company" or "PGE") and other entities. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be constructed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, securities of Company, any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investments decision whatsoever.

We operate in an industry for which it is difficult to obtain precise industry and market information. Market data and certain economics and industry data and forecasts used, and statements made herein regarding our position in the industry were estimated or derived based upon assumptions we deem reasonable and from our own research, surveys or studies conducted at our request for us by third parties or derived from publicly available sources, industry or general publications such as newspapers.

This presentation and any materials distributed in connection with this presentation are not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements". These statements contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to the Company's products and services) are forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:17:01 UTC
