PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : Presentation from the Management Board conference of May 27, 2020

Financial and operating results for Q1 2020
May 27, 2020
2
Agenda
-
Wojciech Dąbrowski - President of the Management Board
-
-
Impact of the environment andCOVID-19 on PGE Group
-
Organizational and optimization activities
-
Investments and development
-
Paweł Strączyński -Vice-President for Finance
-
-
Financial results
-
Operational results
-
Outlook for 2020
3
Wojciech Dąbrowski
President on the Management Board
4Impact of the environment and COVID-19 on PGE Group
-
Decrease in demand for electricity and heat
-
Decline of production in coal units, increase in wind and imports
-
-
Economic lockdown
-
Impact of reduced demand
-
Higher windiness and imports, reducing carbon generation
-
Weather conditions
-
Impact on the operational functioning of PGE Group
-
-
Change of work organization
-
Smooth operation and stable electricity and heat supply
-
Key role of Ministry of State Assets in coordinating efforts to fight the pandemic
5Organizational and optimization activities
-
Overview of projects and programs in PGE Group
-
-
Focus on projects from the PGE Group's core business
-
Resignation from projects and programs with unsatisfactory rate of return
-
Reduction of sponsorship budgets
-
Works on the strategy
-
-
Intensification of works during the pandemic
-
Planned publication of the PGE Group strategy - autumn 2020
-
10-yeartime horizon
6Investments and development
-
PGE - one of the largest investors in Poland
-
Implementation of activities forming part of green direction
-
-
Baltic wind farms and onshore wind farms - leading position
-
Leader on district heating market
-
Investments ingas-powered assets
-
PV projects and energy storage
-
Utilization of combustionby-products
-
Focus on customer satisfaction in the area of distribution
-
Opening on contractors and stimulation of local supply chains
7
Paweł Strączyński
Vice-President for Finance
8Electricity market
Pressure of falling demand and growing imports
Domestic consumption and generation
|
17 000
|
GWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I kw.
|
|
16 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 000
|
|
|
|
|
Total generation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: PSE
|
|
|
|
Domestic demand for electricity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11 000
|
Apr-18
|
Jul-18
|
Oct-18
|
|
Apr-19
|
Jul-19
|
Oct-19
|
|
Apr-20
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
|
Consumption
|
|
-2.1%(-0.9 TWh)
|
Increase of net imports
|
|
|
(-1.0 TWh)
|
Generation
|
|
-4.6%(-1.9 TWh)
|
April - month of full lockdown:
-
Consumption-10%(-1.3TWh)
-
Generation-12%(-1.5TWh)
9Electricity market
Increasing price drop
|
BASE Forward next year
|
|
•Average realized price by PGE in
|
|
I kw.
|
2020: Conventional Generation
|
|
and District Heating ~280
|
|
|
PLN/MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN/MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•BASE Y+1 lower by 33 PLN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
233
|
(2021:233 PLN/MWh)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•CO2allowances since March
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
<20 EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: TGE
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
Mar-18
|
May-18
|
Jul-18
|
Sep-18
|
Nov-18
|
|
Mar-19
|
May-19
|
Jul-19
|
Sep-19
|
Nov-19
|
|
Mar-20
|
May-20
|
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
|
10Summary of Q1 - operating results
Net electricity generation
TWh
Distribution of electricity
TWh
Sales to end-users
TWh
Heat sales
PJ
|
|
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
Q1
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
-0.2
|
Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
2020 excl. ELO 5/6
|
13.6
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
Q1 2020
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
2.4
|
|
4.0
|
2.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
4.0
|
1.9
|
|
2.5
|
10.7
|
|
A
|
B
|
C+R
|
|
G
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production y/y maintained due to the commissioning of new units in Opole
Quarter without significant impact of COVID-19(-1%), April already -0.3 TWh (-9%)
Lower sales to end users (-6%) compensated by a better financial result
Higher temperatures lower heat sales in the key heating quarter
11Generation volume by fuel - Q1 2020 y/y
|
|
|
pumped
|
|
pumped storage
|
hard coal 4.47
|
storage 0.17
|
hard coal 5.73
|
0.22
|
|
natural gas
|
hydro 0.14
|
natural gas 1.42
|
hydro 0.13
|
|
1.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oth 0.82
|
|
Oth 0.97
|
|
|
|
wind 0.42
|
|
wind 0.50
|
|
|
|
|
lignite
|
8.88
|
|
lignite 7.23
|
|
|
|
biomass 0.09
|
|
biomass 0.12
Lignite(-1.65 TWh)
Hard coal(+1.26 TWh)
Wind(+0.08 TWh)
Lower load -10%y/y. Decommissioning of unit no. 1 in Bełchatów in 2019
Significant increase in production due to generation of units 5/6 in El. Opole(+1.8 TWh)
Favourable weather conditions - capacity factor of 41.7%vs 37.5% in Q1 2019
12Summary of Q1 - financial results
|
|
|
|
-28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2.54
|
•
|
|
|
1 798
|
1 770
|
|
|
|
Comparable EBITDA - lack of
|
|
|
|
|
mPLN
|
|
|
|
13.96
|
|
substantial impact of COVID-19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-86
|
|
|
|
on Q1
|
|
|
11.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•Decrease of EBIT and net profit
|
|
|
|
-127
|
|
|
|
859
|
773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Net debt increase
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
•Higher cost of CO2 purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(netPLN +1.9 bn)
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
•
|
CO2 margin calls (+ PLN 1.0 bn)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
•
|
High investment cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+ PLN 2.3 bn)PLN 1.3bn higher than CAPEX
|
EBITDA
|
EBIT
|
Net profit
|
Net debt
|
|
|
|
13Development of EBITDA by major value drivers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLNm
|
|
PLN m
|
Q1 2019 EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 798
|
|
|
Wholesale price of electricity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
481
|
Fuel costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
CO2 cost
|
650
|
Margin on retail market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
Personnel cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Realized price (+564) (+38 PLN/MWh)
-
Sales volume(-83)(-0.33 TWh)
-
Hard coal costs(-180)
(+8m GJ, +1 PLN/GJ)
-
Natural gas costs (+76)(-6 PLN/GJ)
-
Higherprice(-535) (+35 PLN/t)
-
Less free allowances(-181)(-2.5m t)
-
Higher margin on corporate segment (+41)
-
Effect of freezing tariffs for households in Q1 2019 (+37)
-
(+7%) Effect of wage agreements in 2019
-
Significant negative consolidation adjustments in the base period (+183)
14Capital expenditures
PLN 276 m
Conv. Generation modernisations
PLN 25 m
Supply and other
|
PLN 427 m
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generation
|
|
|
|
CAPEX
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN 0.96 bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN 92 m
|
10%
|
(-5% y/y)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewables
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN 43 m
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
District Heating
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLN 94 m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conv. Generation new projects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New projects
|
|
|
Modernisation & maintenance
|
48%52%
CAPEX in Distribution and generating capacities incl. Conventional Generation, District Heating, Renewables
|
Key projects
|
CAPEX
|
in Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
Klaster project
|
PLN 82m
|
Turów Power Plant - unit 7
|
PLN 66m
|
Modernisation of distribution assets
|
PLN 199m
|
New projects in Distribution segment
|
PLN 202m
|
|
-
Conventional Generation - final stage of the Turów investment; Dolna Odra project commenced (advance payment for GC)
-
Distribution - highest expenditures amounting to PLN 189 million incurred for connection of newoff-takers
-
Renewables - expenses for Klaster project, concessions for electricity generation obtained for all wind farms
15Reported EBITDA: outlook for 2020
Conventional
Generation
|
*EBITDA 2019
|
2 880*
|
|
PLNm
|
Distribution
2 306*
District heating
1 186*
Renewables
517*
Supply
280*
|
Increase in CO2cost,
|
Increase in CO2
|
Lower prices of
|
Expected decline in
|
Lower volume and
|
reduction of free
|
costs, reduction of
|
electricity on spot
|
volume as a result of
|
potential increase in
|
allowances
|
free allowances
|
market
|
COVID-19 and the
|
write-offs on
|
|
|
|
|
economic slowdown
|
receivables
