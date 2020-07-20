Log in
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A.

(PGE)
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : conducts environmental research related to the construction of one of the largest solar farms in Poland

07/20/2020 | 06:06am EDT

With a capacity of 77 MW and annual power generation volume of over 77,000 MWh, the farm will meet the demand for electricity from approximately 30,000 households, or a town the size of Legnica.

The investment project has already obtained technical grid connection conditions, and the ongoing environmental procedure will have been finalized by the end of June 2021. In the next step, work on building plans and specifications will begin.

The construction of a photovoltaic farm in the commune of Grębów in the Podkarpackie province is one of a number of solar projects currently pursued by the PGE Group. This year four one-megawatt photovoltaic farms will be commissioned in the Lubelskie, Podkarpackie and Lubuskie provinces. These are PV Bliskowice, PV Lesko, PV Lutol1 and PV Lutol2, the winners of the 2019 auction for the sale of electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

All installations will be built with the use of modern photovoltaic modules whose technical parameters allow the achievement of high efficiency in weather conditions typical of the climate zones in Poland.

This is just the beginning of our photovoltaic projects. In accordance with the PV Program of the PGE Capital Group, within a decade we intend to build installations with a capacity of as much as 2.5 GW and strengthen our position as the leader of the RES market in Poland. We have already secured over 1,000 hectares of land for the purposes of this programme. This area will suffice for the construction of solar farms with a capacity of over 500 MW, says Marcin Karlikowski, president of PGE Energia Odnawialna.

A member of the PGE Capital Group, PGE Energia Odnawialna is currently the largest producer of green energy in Poland. It operates 16 wind farms, 29 hydroelectric power plants, 4 pumped-storage power plants, and one photovoltaic farm on Żar Mountain. The total installed capacity of all facilities is 2286.1 MW.

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 10:05:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
