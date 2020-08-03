PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S A : green acquisition. bought the Skoczykłody Wind Farm

In line with my announcement in March about carrying out acquisition activities in the area of onshore wind farms, we are making today such an acquisition, and this is not our last word. In June, we opened two wind farms in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, and this year we will launch four one-megawatt photovoltaic installations in the Lublin, Podkarpackie and Lubuskie voivodships. In total, we already have over 1.1 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, of which nearly 700 MW comes from wind farms - said Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, adding that further investments in photovoltaic projects will be launched soon and the offshore wind farms construction programme in the Baltic Sea will be intensified.

The Skoczykłody Wind Farm, located in the Skierniewice District, near Rawa Mazowiecka, is a modern investment built at the end of 2015 by Eco Power, a company belonging to the Wento holding. It consists of twelve three-megawatt turbines. The farm's efficiency is close to 32%, and the annual production of nearly 100 GWh allows it to meet the energy needs of over 40,000 households, i.e. a city the size of Płock. It is noteworthy to mention that the farm will benefit from the support system in the form of green certificates until 2030.

The Skoczykłody Wind Farm is located in the vicinity of the Kamieńsk Wind Farm, belonging to the PGE Group. The acquisition of the Skoczykłody Wind Farm is in line with the PGE's asset management strategy aiming at, among others, the involvement in projects located close to each other, where the company can provide its own service and thus obtain operational synergies.

The company responsible for the development of renewable energy sources within the PGE Group is PGE Energia Odnawialna. Currently, PGE Group is the largest producer of 'green' energy in Poland. It owns 17 wind farms, 29 hydroelectric power plants, 4 pumped-storage power plants and one solar farm on the Żar Mountain. The total installed capacity of all facilities reflects 2,322.1 MW.