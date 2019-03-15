Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA    PGEP   PLPGER000010

PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

(PGEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Tempus Energy challenges Poland's power capacity market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:40am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Tempus Energy has lodged a challenge in the European Union’s General Court against the European Commission’s approval of a multi-billion euro Polish scheme to pay energy firms to provide back-up power, the company said on Friday.

Poland last year held its first so-called capacity auction under the scheme aimed at avoiding electricity shortages, awarding contracts to companies such as PGE and Tauron.

A spokesman for the European Commision told reporters at a briefing on Friday that "the commission will be defending its decision in court".

Tempus Energy was successful last year in a challenge against the European Commission's approval of Britain's power capacity market. Payments under Britain's scheme have been suspended since the November ruling pending further investigation.

Tempus has objected to the schemes saying they amount to subsidies for fossil fuel generators and discriminate against technology designed to cut electricity demand during peak times.

Poland generates most of its electricity from coal-fired power plants but aims to reduce it 60 percent in 2030 from around 80 percent now.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, additional reporting by Alissa De Carbonnel in Brussels; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Susanna Twidale
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA -0.29% 10.45 End-of-day quote.4.50%
TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA SA 2.43% 2.11 End-of-day quote.-3.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
10:40aPGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Tempus Energy challenges Poland's power capacity..
RE
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Report on non-financial data of PGE Polska Grupa..
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Presentation - FY 2018 Results
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Consolidated financial statements of PGE Capital..
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Assessment by the supervisory Board of PGE Polsk..
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Consolidated statement of payments to the public..
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Financial statements of PGE Polska Grupa Energet..
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Selected consolidated financial data for 2018
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Selected stand-alone financial data for 2018
PU
03/12PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA : Management Board's report on activities of PGE P..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 31 906 M
EBIT 2019 3 697 M
Net income 2019 2 640 M
Debt 2019 9 981 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,43
P/E ratio 2020 6,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 19 539 M
Chart PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA
Duration : Period :
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,3  PLN
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henryk Baranowski Chairman-Management Board
Anna Kowalik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ryszard Wasilek Head-Operations & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Emil Wojtowicz Head-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Janina Goss Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA4.50%5 138
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.87%91 320
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.70%65 693
ENEL8.80%63 151
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.25%61 259
IBERDROLA8.24%56 059
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.