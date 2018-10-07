Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGNiG SA    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

PGNIG SA (PGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/05
6.5 PLN   -2.55%
11:28aPGNIG : Breakthrough in Natural Gas Exploration in Podkarpacie Regio..
PU
10/05PGNIG : and ERU's new success in Ukraine
AQ
10/03PGNIG : Current Report No. 49/2018
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PGNiG: Breakthrough in Natural Gas Exploration in Podkarpacie Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 11:28am CEST

Within the next 5 years, natural gas extraction in Podkarpacie Region is set to rise by 28 per cent to 1.75 billion m3 a year, estimates Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG SA). The new deposits will boost Polish energy security and contribute to regional development.

Natural gas will be produced, among others, near Kramarzówka, where PGNiG discovered deposits estimated to be as large as 12 billion m3. They are sitting in rock formations which have never been in commercial use. Natural gas from Kramarzówka is expected to begin flowing in mid-2019, once the pipeline comes online.

'Kramarzówka shows that there is a bright future for natural gas extraction in Podkarpacie Region. We estimate that within the next 5 years local production will rise to 1.75 billion m3 a year, or by 28% compared to 2017 when we produced 1.37 billion m3. We are committed to unlocking the potential of Podkarpacie Region, and with this in mind two years ago we embarked on a strategy which sets new goals for exploration of natural gas. Domestic resources are the most reliable and commercially viable sources of energy,' said Piotr Woźniak, President of PGNiG SA.

PGNiG has been pursuing its new exploration and extraction strategy since 2016. It identified Podkarpacie Region for an exploration project which involved the biggest three-dimensional seismic imagining in Europe and scanned nearly 1,300 km2 around Przemyśl-Kramarzówka-Rybotycze-Fredropol. PGNiG estimates that natural gas resources in this area are as large as ca. 50 billion m3. Under the new strategy PGNiG will also scale up its drilling operations: between 2016 and 2022 PGNiG will deploy in the region ca. 120 exploratory wells.

'More than forty wells have already been drilled - for example near Kańczuga, Krasne, Kuryłówka and Żyraków - and 32 returned positive results. This exceptionally high success rate of 75 per cent could be achieved thanks to a thorough analysis of seismic data which helped us identify the most promising drilling sites,' explains Piotr Woźniak, adding that much of the drilling will be done on previously untapped geological formations. One such site is Kramarzówka where PGNiG completed horizontal drilling in unconventional Miocene formations - until now this has never been done in Poland. Once fracturing operation was completed, natural gas flows stabilised at 70,000 m3 per day, or 25 million m3 a year.

President of PGNiG SA added that in its future operations the Company will be also using state-of-the-art equipment such as drilling rig Bentec 2000 HP. It is the first new equipment for deep drilling bought by Grupa Kapitałowa PGNiG since 2012. It drills wells up to 7000 m deep and can relocate independently to a new site without the need for disassembly and assembly. The machine has drawwork capacity of 2000 HP and hook load capacity of 500 ton. Bentec 2000 HP will make its debut in Kramarzówka.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 09:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGNIG SA
11:28aPGNIG : Breakthrough in Natural Gas Exploration in Podkarpacie Region
PU
10/05PGNIG : and ERU's new success in Ukraine
AQ
10/03PGNIG : Current Report No. 49/2018
PU
10/03PGNIG : Natural gas consumption in Poland is rising, with LNG accounting for nea..
PU
10/03PGNIG : and ERU’s new success in Ukraine
PU
10/02PGNIG : Current Report No. 48/2018
PU
09/25PGNIG : Current Report No. 46/2018
PU
09/11PGNIG : extends cooperation with Ukrtransgaz
PU
09/07PGNIG : INGA first call for proposals completed
AQ
09/06PGNIG : to supply natural gas to Commercial Metals Company Poland
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 40 421 M
EBIT 2018 5 007 M
Net income 2018 3 819 M
Finance 2018 1 086 M
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 9,92
P/E ratio 2019 9,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 37 559 M
Chart PGNIG SA
Duration : Period :
PGNiG SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGNIG SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,34  PLN
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Grzegorz Wozniak Chairman-Management Board
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Bartosik Director-Operations
Michal Pietrzyk Director-Finance & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Lukasz Kroplewski Director-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGNIG SA3.50%10 053
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.42%283 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY13.35%232 975
TOTAL19.73%169 108
EQUINOR30.31%92 419
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS49.86%86 364
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.