PGNiG : Current Report No. 12/2019

Warsaw, March 15th 2019

Receipt of a notice in connection with the anti-trust proceedings

Further to Current Report No. 9/2019 of March 11th 2019 on the receipt of a notice of initiation of anti-trust proceedings, the Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG', the 'Company') announces that on March 15th 2019 it received a notice from the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection ('UOKiK') regarding his consent (the 'President of UOKiK's Consent') for disclosure of the fact that PGNiG TERMIKA S.A., a subsidiary of PGNiG, had submitted a request to refrain from imposing a fine or reduce its amount, being a leniency request as specified in Art. 113a-113c of the Act on Competition and Consumer Protection of February 16th 2007.

In connection with the President of UOKiK's Consent, the Company upholds its evaluation presented in Current Report No. 9/2019 of March 11th 2019 that the risk of negative consequences for the PGNiG Group remains low.

