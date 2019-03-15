Log in
PGNiG : Current Report No. 12/2019

03/15/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

Current Report No. 12/2019

2019.03.15 19:13 Current Report No. 12/2019

Warsaw, March 15th 2019
Receipt of a notice in connection with the anti-trust proceedings
Current Report No. 12/2019
Further to Current Report No. 9/2019 of March 11th 2019 on the receipt of a notice of initiation of anti-trust proceedings, the Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG', the 'Company') announces that on March 15th 2019 it received a notice from the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection ('UOKiK') regarding his consent (the 'President of UOKiK's Consent') for disclosure of the fact that PGNiG TERMIKA S.A., a subsidiary of PGNiG, had submitted a request to refrain from imposing a fine or reduce its amount, being a leniency request as specified in Art. 113a-113c of the Act on Competition and Consumer Protection of February 16th 2007.
In connection with the President of UOKiK's Consent, the Company upholds its evaluation presented in Current Report No. 9/2019 of March 11th 2019 that the risk of negative consequences for the PGNiG Group remains low.
Legal basis:
Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014 on market abuse and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 18:48:03 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 43 873 M
EBIT 2019 5 178 M
Net income 2019 3 832 M
Finance 2019 2 071 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 12,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 36 981 M
Chart PGNIG SA
Duration : Period :
PGNiG SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGNIG SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,75  PLN
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Grzegorz Wozniak Chairman-Management Board
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Bartosik Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Michal Pietrzyk Vice President-Finance
Lukasz Kroplewski Vice President-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGNIG SA-8.70%9 725
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.81%257 801
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.38%198 623
TOTAL11.41%153 931
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.29%102 671
EQUINOR ASA5.50%75 595
