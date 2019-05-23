Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGNiG SA    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

PGNIG SA

(PGN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/22
5.76 PLN   +2.31%
09:50aPGNIG : strategic gas supplier for Grupa Azoty until 2022
PU
09:50aPGNIG : Current Report No. 20/2019
PU
05/20PGNIG : Current Report No. 18/2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGNiG : Current Report No. 20/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 09:50am EDT

Current Report No. 20/2019

2019.05.23 15:18 Current Report No. 20/2019

Warsaw, May 23rd 2019
Extension of contracts with Grupa Azoty Group
Current Report No. 20/2019
Further to Current Report No. 31/2016 of April 13th 2016 and Current Report No. 52/2017 of June 21st 2017 concerning the conclusion of Individual Contracts with the Grupa Azoty Group, the Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG' ) announces that on May 23rd 2019 it received statements confirming the extension of Individual Contracts under the gas supply framework agreement of April 13th 2016 ('Individual Contracts' ) from five Grupa Azoty Group companies, namely Grupa Azoty S.A. of Tarnów, Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A., Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A., Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A., and Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A.
As a result of the extension Individual Contracts, PGNiG will remain a strategic supplier of gas to the Grupa Azoty Group companies listed above until September 30th 2022.
The aggregate amount of the Individual Contracts may exceed 8 bln zloty over the four years of the Contracts' term. The applied pricing formula is based on gas market price indices.

Disclaimer

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 13:47:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGNIG SA
09:50aPGNIG : strategic gas supplier for Grupa Azoty until 2022
PU
09:50aPGNIG : Current Report No. 20/2019
PU
05/20PGNIG : Current Report No. 19/2019
PU
05/20PGNIG : Current Report No. 18/2019
PU
05/20PGNIG : develops its production business in Pakistan
PU
05/17PGNIG : posts over one billion in net profit for the first quarter of 2019
PU
05/17PGNIG : Consolidated Quarterly Report for the I quarter 2019
PU
05/14PGNIG SA : quaterly earnings release
05/07PGNIG : Port Arthur terminal authorized to export LNG out of the FTA zone
PU
05/06PGNIG : Current Report No. 17/2019
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 42 539 M
EBIT 2019 4 554 M
Net income 2019 3 450 M
Finance 2019 1 989 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,38
P/E ratio 2020 11,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 33 254 M
Chart PGNIG SA
Duration : Period :
PGNiG SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGNIG SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,58  PLN
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Grzegorz Wozniak Chairman-Management Board
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Bartosik Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Michal Pietrzyk Vice President-Finance
Lukasz Kroplewski Vice President-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGNIG SA-16.52%8 615
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.40%262 014
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.28%180 687
TOTAL6.12%145 266
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS16.80%89 464
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)45.86%76 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About