PGNiG : Current Report No. 20/2019

2019.05.23 15:18 Current Report No. 20/2019

Warsaw, May 23rd 2019

Extension of contracts with Grupa Azoty Group

Further to Current Report No. 31/2016 of April 13th 2016 and Current Report No. 52/2017 of June 21st 2017 concerning the conclusion of Individual Contracts with the Grupa Azoty Group, the Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG' ) announces that on May 23rd 2019 it received statements confirming the extension of Individual Contracts under the gas supply framework agreement of April 13th 2016 ('Individual Contracts' ) from five Grupa Azoty Group companies, namely Grupa Azoty S.A. of Tarnów, Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A., Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A., Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A., and Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A.

As a result of the extension Individual Contracts, PGNiG will remain a strategic supplier of gas to the Grupa Azoty Group companies listed above until September 30th 2022.

The aggregate amount of the Individual Contracts may exceed 8 bln zloty over the four years of the Contracts' term. The applied pricing formula is based on gas market price indices.