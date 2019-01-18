PGNiG: activity in Iran ended in October 2018

In connection with media speculation, PGNiG informs that it ceased its activities in the Soumar field in the Islamic Republic of Iran at the end of October 2018, due to the risks arising from reintroducing by the USA sanctions for activity in the Iranian energy sector which took place on November 4, 2018.

The company informed about such an intention in May 2018 - just like many other energy companies at that time. It is necessary to deny any media speculation suggesting that the ending of the Soumar field activity has occurred as a result of the demands of the Iranian side.

Whereas the signing of an agreement in the United Arab Emirates with Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority and RAK GAS LLC on January 15, 2019 is a consequence of PGNiG's winning a tender for a hydrocarbon exploration and production license in the Ras al-Chajma emirate announced in April 2018. PGNiG reported about winning the tender already on December 6, 2018.