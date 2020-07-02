Log in
PGS ASA    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
PGS : Q2 2020 Virtual Roadshow

07/02/2020 | 10:19am EDT

July 2, 2020: Oslo, Norway; President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth are available for investor conference calls after release of the Q2 2020 results.

The conference call slot is 30 minutes and senior management is available from 12:30 to 16:00 CEST on Thursday July 23.

To schedule a conference call, please send your request to bard.stenberg@pgs.com. Call-in details will be provided once a conference call is scheduled.

FOR QUESTIONS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, SVP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ('PGS' or 'the Company') is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:18:01 UTC
