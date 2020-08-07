Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  PGS ASA    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seismic surveyor PGS's shares surge on TGS's $600 million offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:42am EDT

Seismic surveyor TGS's unsolicited cash offer of $600 million for part of rival PGS sent its shares up as much as 67% in early trading on Friday.

TGS said its offer, announced late on Thursday, for PGS's so-called multi-client library would significantly broaden the group's worldwide geophysical data offering.

PGS's board, responding to the proposal, said it would announce its view before the offer expires on Aug. 16.

Sven Boerre Larsen, who heads TGS's business development and acquisitions team, said: "If this transaction is made, we would seek to raise up to $400 million in a share issue." TGS will also borrow $200 million, he said.

"It's essential for the seismic industry to consolidate in order to reduce unit costs and obtain greater economies of scale," Larsen told Reuters.

Suppliers to the oil industry have been hit hard by weak crude oil prices as energy companies rein in spending, including for exploration for new oil and gas deposits.

"We are currently in a very weak market," Larsen said.

PGS's shares were up 45% at 0717 GMT, while TGS were 1% higher.

TGS said in its statement on Thursday that its proposal would give PGS enough cash to repay a $135 million debt facility due next month.

While TGS' strategy has been one of renting the ocean going vessels used to obtain seismic data, PGS has had an integrated approach of owning its own ships - leaving the company more exposed at a time of weak oil prices.

TGS would also commit to renting vessels from PGS for future data collection.

"We see a strong complement between our existing business and the PGS data library and the opportunity to leverage our expertise and scale to improve returns," TGS Chief Executive Kristian Johansen said.

"Concurrently, a refocused and refinanced PGS will be a world-leading and highly innovative provider of acquisition technology and marine acquisition capacity," he added.

PGS last month said it was seeking to preserve liquidity while talking to creditors to seek an extension to the September repayment deadline and amend debt covenants.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Leslie Adler/Dan Grebler/Jane Merriman)

By Terje Solsvik
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.66% 44.76 Delayed Quote.-31.33%
PGS ASA 33.96% 4.453 Delayed Quote.-80.84%
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY 1.86% 139.65 Delayed Quote.-48.71%
WTI -0.82% 41.615 Delayed Quote.-31.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PGS ASA
03:00aPGS : Seismic firm TGS mulls $400 million equity issue for PGS transaction
RE
02:42aSeismic surveyor PGS's shares surge on TGS's $600 million offer
RE
02:34aPGS : TGS Offers to Acquire PGS MultiClient Library
AQ
08/06TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : submits offer to acquire the multi-client data library o..
AQ
08/05PGS : HPC and the Future of Seismic
PU
07/28PGS : Sets Australian Seismic Acquisition Benchmark with the Ramform Hyperion
PU
07/27PGS : Disclosure of shareholdings
AQ
07/23PGS : Using Neural Networks in Seismic Processing to Cut Turnaround
PU
07/23PGS : Second Quarter and Preliminary First Half 2020 Results
PU
07/23PGS : Major Shareholder Disclosure
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 547 M - -
Net income 2020 -239 M - -
Net Debt 2020 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,37 $
Last Close Price 0,37 $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGS ASA-80.84%142
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-51.94%26 818
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-37.39%13 019
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-34.61%11 007
TENARIS-48.82%7 193
DIALOG GROUP7.54%4 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group