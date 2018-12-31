PGT Innovations : Announces Election of Frances Powell Hawes to Its Board of Directors

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and
door category, today announced that it has elected Frances Powell Hawes
to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2019.
“We are pleased to welcome Frances as a new independent director to the
PGT Innovations board, and especially value the wealth of experience she
has developed through serving in senior finance and accounting roles
with public and private companies for many decades,” said PGT
Innovations’ CEO and President, Jeff Jackson. “We believe her addition
will complement and enhance our board’s diversity of experiences, skills
and perspectives, and that she will provide valuable guidance and
insight to the board and our management team as we strive to execute our
strategies, drive growth and profitability, and enhance shareholder
value.”
Ms. Powell Hawes’ committee appointments are expected to be determined
at a future PGT Innovations board meeting during 2019. She will serve as
a Class II director and the board expects to nominate her to stand for
election as a director at PGT Innovations’ 2020 annual meeting of
stockholders. In connection with Ms. Powell Hawes’ appointment, the
board increased its size from nine to ten directors.
About Frances Powell Hawes
Ms. Powell Hawes, 64, served in senior finance and accounting positions
with public and private companies for more than thirty years, including
as Chief Financial Officer of NCI Building Systems, Inc. and Grant
Prideco, Inc. In addition to her extensive finance and accounting
experience, Ms. Powell Hawes also has significant mergers and
acquisitions experience. Ms. Powell Hawes serves on the boards of
directors of two other public companies, Archrock, Inc. and Laredo
Petroleum, Inc., and served on the board of Energen Corporation from
2013 until November 2018.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its
highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some
of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the
way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.
PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships,
understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to
develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s
largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the
leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P
SmallCap 400 Index.
The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT®
Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western
Window Systems, and CGI
Commercial. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a
preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners
throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products
are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that
allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family,
and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
