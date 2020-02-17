PGT Innovations : Celebrates 40 Years of Manufacturing and Innovation

This year, PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is celebrating 40 years of manufacturing, innovation, and growth with its team members, customers, and local communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005368/en/

Team member operates one of the company’s first injection molding machines to produce parts for the Progressive Glass Technology division of VinylTech, which was launched in 1987. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 1980, PGT Innovations’ story began when founders Paul Hostetler and Rod Hershberger drew a vinyl porch enclosure product on a napkin. Shortly after, they opened the Vinyl Tech business in Venice, Fla. and began producing that product with three employees. Seven years later in 1987, the company expanded on its original venture of porch enclosure products and began manufacturing windows, and in 2006, PGT Innovations went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Today, PGT Innovations is trading on the NYSE and has approximately 3,500 employees, six locations, hundreds of products across its seven brands, and a legacy of being the leading impact-resistant window and door manufacturer in the nation.

“As we embark on our 40-year anniversary, now is a great time to look back and reflect on our accomplishments and celebrate our team of 3,500 folks across the country who come to work every day to invent, build, and deliver solutions to enhance people’s lives,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. “We have come a long way since we started producing Eze-Breeze, the original product line that launched this company and a line we still manufacture today. We have gotten to where we are today thanks to our hard-working team members who share a steadfast dedication to always advancing our company. We’re looking forward to many more years of producing premium, high-quality products that change the way people live and also continuing to evolve to satisfy homeowner trends and requests.”

To celebrate its 40-year anniversary, PGT Innovations will hold events such as company picnics and spirit days for its team members, team service days to benefit the community, a customer celebration, and more.

“It’s truly incredible that 40 years after we opened our doors, PGT Innovations still stands committed to putting our families, customers, and communities first,” said Debbie LaPinska, PGT Innovations Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Our company was built on a foundation of serving, leading, and thriving, and that foundation has driven a ‘culture of care’ across all of our locations. It extends to everyone we connect with, and we’re excited to continue sharing our culture and seeing how it grows in future years.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Link to executive photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gjebpqa7dlrv79r/AADGavQulAAU4FghXVytUcN_a?dl=0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005368/en/