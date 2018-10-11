PGT Innovations :, Inc. Announces Investor Presentation and Site Tour

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, announced today it will host an institutional investor and analyst meeting along with a site tour at its Western Window Systems headquarters in Phoenix, AZ on December 4, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (MT). Presentations, including a question and answer session, from Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations, and Scott Gates, Senior Vice President of PGT Innovations and President of Western Window Systems, will be followed by a tour to showcase the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and world-class culture, which drives innovation and efficiencies and enables increased output and strong profitable growth.

Webcast of Presentations

A live webcast of the presentations and question and answer session will be available at the same time through the Investor Relations section of the PGT Innovations website, http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on December 4, 2018, through December 31, 2019.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems and CGI Commercial. The Company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005663/en/