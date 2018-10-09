Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PGT Innovations, Inc. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results and host Conference Call on November 1, 2018

10/09/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to discuss the company's third quarter 2018 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Brad West, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on November 1st and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 877-883-0383 (U.S.) and 412-902-6506 (Canada and international). The conference ID is 2122753. A replay of the call will be available within approximately one hour after the end of the call on November 1, 2018, through November 15, 2018. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (international) and refer to pass code 10125252.

You may also provide your contact information in advance by using the following link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=2122753&info=company&r=true&b=16. At the time of the call, the phone number you provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference. The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems and CGI Commercial. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2018
08/03PGTI announces pricing of $315M of 6.75% senior notes due 2026 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 636 M
EBIT 2018 91,1 M
Net income 2018 54,3 M
Debt 2018 193 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,75
P/E ratio 2019 16,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 1 212 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, CEO, COO & Director
Rodney Hershberger Chairman
Bradley R. West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexander R. Castaldi Independent Director
Brett N. Milgrim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS INC4.75%1 212
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC-39.40%2 504
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP-15.31%1 733
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.43%1 356
ARBONIA AG-21.23%896
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-24.18%406
