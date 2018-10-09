PGT Innovations, Inc. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results and host Conference Call on November 1, 2018

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and
host a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to discuss the
company's third quarter 2018 results as well as other business matters.
The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be
hosted by Jeff Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Brad
West, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. The company's
press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market
at approximately 7:30 a.m. on November 1st and will also be
available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc.
website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.
To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call a few
minutes before the start time: 877-883-0383 (U.S.) and 412-902-6506
(Canada and international). The conference ID is 2122753. A replay of
the call will be available within approximately one hour after the end
of the call on November 1, 2018, through November 15, 2018. To access
the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and
412-317-0088 (international) and refer to pass code 10125252.
You may also provide your contact information in advance by using the
following link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=2122753&info=company&r=true&b=16.
At the time of the call, the phone number you provided will be
automatically called and connected to the conference. The webcast will
also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations,
Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.
About PGT Innovations, Inc.
PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors.
Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand
some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing
the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.
PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships,
understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to
develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s
largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the
leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P
SmallCap 400 Index.
The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows
& Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems and CGI Commercial. The
company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of
architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the
Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and
standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design
possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For
additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006008/en/