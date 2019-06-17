Log in
PGT Innovations : Leading Ladies Gather To Encourage And Celebrate One Another

06/17/2019
Leading Ladies Gather To Encourage And Celebrate One Another

June 17, 2019

At PGT Innovations, we set out to create a platform for women to learn, encourage, and celebrate accomplishments. The Leading Ladies program fosters an environment to embrace each other through membership and building one another for leadership.
Leading Ladies from our multiple locations came together for fellowship, activities, and listening to guest speakers. PGT Innovations first female CFO, Sherri Baker, spoke about how she advanced in her career and the importance of being confident in your capabilities. Manatee Community Foundation's Executive Director, Susie Bowie, talked about overcoming the challenges of being a woman in the workplace.
PGT Innovations President and CEO Jeff Jackson, Southeastern Business Unit President Bob Keller, and Vice President of Sales Rob Moulds came to support the Leading Ladies and spoke about the importance of the program.
'We want to break the glass ceiling in the manufacturing world,' said Jackson. 'Creating a culture of gender diversity is a passion here at PGT Innovations and a personal goal of mine. Our combined actions will create a legacy that inspires women to drive to become excellent leaders.'
Other topics of discussion during the Leading Ladies event included the importance of investing in yourself to learn, always doing your best, inspiring and supporting other Leading Ladies, and being present.

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 14:38:04 UTC
