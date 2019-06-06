Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PGT Innovations Inc    PGTI

PGT INNOVATIONS INC

(PGTI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/06 02:56:06 pm
15.745 USD   -1.72%
02:13pPGT INNOVATIONS : Not Evacuating? Tips For Sheltering At Home
PU
02:13pPGT INNOVATIONS : Evacuating Before The Storm
PU
06/05HOME HARDENING : A Key to Safety
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGT Innovations : Not Evacuating? Tips For Sheltering At Home

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:13pm EDT
Not Evacuating? Tips For Sheltering At Home

June 6, 2019

Many residents who don't live in an evacuation zone may decide to ride out the storm at home. Those who are in poor health, are elderly, or are in the last trimester of pregnancy should consider evacuation - but for the rest, here are tips to help you more effectively shelter in place.

Preparation
  • Stock up on disaster supplies, including water, non-perishable food, and battery-powered lights, and place them in a central room that is best protected from the storm.
  • Place your refrigerator and freezer on their coldest settings, and then keep them closed as much as possible so food inside will last longer if power goes out.
  • Fill clean large containers with water for drinking. Fill bathtubs with water to be used to
    flush toilets and for other sanitation purposes (NOTE: This water is not safe for drinking).
  • Secure propane tanks so they will weather the storm, but keep them accessible in case you need them to boil water, heat canned goods, or cook food.
  • If you have a generator, fill all gas containers and secure them safely in a place that's easily accessible after the storm.
  • Fill the gas tanks of all vehicles in case gasoline supplies run out after the storm.
  • Unplug small appliances that won't be used during and right after the storm, so they are not damaged by a possible power surge when electricity is restored.
  • Fully charge all cell phones and other rechargeable devices.
  • Withdraw emergency cash from your bank, in case ATMs and credit/debit card transactions are unavailable after the storm.
  • Photograph the contents of every room and the outside of your home, as well as your vehicles, in case you need to file an insurance claim after the storm.
During the Storm
  • Get current information from emergency management officials via NOAA weather radio, local radio or TV stations, or online (as device battery life allows).
  • Avoid using cell phones and other mobile devices except for emergencies. Conserve power by turning them off if possible.
  • Stay away from non-impact-resistant windows and glass doors, and stay indoors to avoid flying debris.
  • Close all interior doors, blinds, and curtains.
  • While the storm is raging, stay in a windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest floor of your home.
  • Flashlights are safer than candles, which can tip over and start a fire. If your home uses natural gas and is damaged, immediately switch from candles to flashlights in case there is a gas leak.

Click here to download our hurricane resource guide for keeping yourself, your loved ones, and your property safe throughout this year's hurricane season.

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 18:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGT INNOVATIONS INC
02:13pPGT INNOVATIONS : Not Evacuating? Tips For Sheltering At Home
PU
02:13pPGT INNOVATIONS : Evacuating Before The Storm
PU
06/05HOME HARDENING : A Key to Safety
PU
06/05HURRICANE SEASON : Are You Prepared?
PU
05/24PGT INNOVATIONS : Authorizes $30 Million Stock Repurchase Program
PU
05/23PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/22PGT INNOVATIONS : PGTI Authorizes $30 Million Stock Repurchase Program
BU
05/13PGT INNOVATIONS : Reports 2019 First Quarter Results
PU
05/02PGT INNOVATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/02PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 787 M
EBIT 2019 108 M
Net income 2019 61,0 M
Debt 2019 257 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 935 M
Chart PGT INNOVATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
PGT Innovations Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, CEO, COO & Director
Rodney Hershberger Chairman
Bradley R. West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Engelstad Chief Information Officer
Alexander R. Castaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS INC1.07%908
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC42.29%1 936
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP12.20%1 221
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.47.62%997
ARBONIA AG20.19%811
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO LTD10.64%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About